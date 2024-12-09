Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Bet Sabres at Home vs. Red Wings)
We suffered a small loss on Sunday, going 1-1-1 with my picks, but Monday marks a new week and I'm ready to bounce back.
There are just three games scheduled for tonight, but I struggled to find value on the Blackhawks vs. Rangers game in a meeting between two teams I've struggled to evaluate this season. Therefore, I'm going to stick to two bets for today's action, including a bet on the Sabres to beat the Red Wings.
- Season-to-date record: 72-55-5 (+11.84 units)
Best NHL Picks Today
- Sabres -125 vs. Red Wings via BetMGM
- Ducks vs. Canadiens OVER 6 (-118) via DraftKings
Red Wings vs. Sabres Prediction
The Red Wings have struggled to create offense this season. They're dead last in the NHL in expected goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play at 2.06. They're also scoring the fourth most goals per 60 minutes at 2.46. That makes them a hard team to back as just small road underdogs.
The Sabres are far superior in advanced analytics, ranking ninth in CORSI% and 19th in expected goals percentage. There's some betting value on them on their home ice against a struggling Red Wings offense.
Pick: Sabres -125
Ducks vs. Canadiens Prediction
I'm surprised the total in tonight's game between the Ducks and Canadiens is at 6. Neither team is an offensive juggernaut, but they're the two worst defensive teams in the NHL. They rank 32nd and 31st in expected goals against per 60 minutes and they're in the top three in high-danger scoring chances allowed.
A game involving two teams who are that porous defensively shouldn't have a total of 6.0, especially with the juice on the OVER at just -118. That's a bet I won't hesitate to jump on.
Pick: OVER 6 (-118)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!