Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Bet on Wild to Upset Oilers in Minnesota)
Gamblor giveth, Gamblor taketh away.
One day after going 3-0, we went 0-2 on Wednesday, missing on both the OVER in the Rangers and Sabres and by a mile on the Ducks against the Senators. As tough of a pill as that is to swallow, that's betting for you.
We'll do our best to bounce back on Thursday's loaded slate. I have three bets locked in, including an upset wager on the Wild to take down the Oilers. Let's dive into it.
- Season-to-date record: 75-59-5 (+10.84 units)
Best NHL Picks Today
- Wild +115 vs. Oilers via BetMGM
- Bruins -115 vs. Kraken via Caesars
- Panthers -145 vs. Canucks via BetMGM
Oilers vs. Wild Prediction
The Wild were already playing some great defensive hockey this season, but their offensive production has stepped up a notch lately as well. Over their last 10 games, they're fourth in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage while the Oilers rank 16th in that stretch.
The Oilers have had trouble finding the back of the net all season, coming into tonight ranking 27th in shooting percentage. That could prove to be an issue against a team like that Wild who play extremely sound hockey in their own end while also getting great play from their goaltenders.
On their home ice, there's value on the Wild at +115.
Pick: Wild +115
Bruins vs. Kraken Prediction
I've been low on the Bruins this season, but now I think it is time to invest in them. They have started to fix plenty of their early season issues and while their shooting and goaltending play still has room for improvement, they're now third in the NHL in expected goals percentage over their last 10 games
The Kraken have seemingly trended in the opposite direction and have had major issues defensively. They're in the bottom 10 in the league over their last 10 games in expected goals against and actual goals against per 60 minutes.
I'll take a shot on the Bruins as slight favorites in Seattle.
Pick: Bruins -115
Panthers vs. Canucks Prediction
There are some major red flags popping up surrounding the Vancouver Canucks of late, specificially during 5-on-5 play. Over their last 10 games, they're dead last in the league in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage and 30th in CORSI%. Now, they take on a Panthers team that's third and second in those two respective categories over the same time frame.
Florida is not a team you want to face when you're slumping so while the Panthers are sizable road favorites on the West Coast, I think there's still plenty of value on their current number. I'd play them up to -160.
Pick: Panthers -145
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
