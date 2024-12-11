Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (How to Bet Rangers vs. Sabres)
Add another 3-0 sweep to the record books. We cashed in all three plays on Tuesday night, including an underdog bet on the Flames to take down the Predators.
There are just two games left on the Wednesday slate so we're going to try to follow up a 3-0 night with a 2-0 night. It's time to dive into my two best bets.
- Season-to-date record: 75-57-5 (+12.84 units)
Best NHL Picks Today
Rangers vs. Sabres Prediction
The Rangers may be broken and it's been due to their abysmal play in their own end. Over their last 10 games, they rank dead last in the NHL by a significant margin in 5-on-5 expected goals against at 3.08 per 60 minutes. The Sabres haven't been much better at 2.65 per 60 minutes.
As a result, the Rangers have allowed 4.0 goals per 60 minutes over their last 10 games while the Sabres have allowed 2.92. For a game between two teams who have been on this bad of a defensive stretch, I'm surprised the total is set at 6.0. I'll take the OVER.
Pick: OVER 6 (-115)
Ducks vs. Senators Prediction
The Senators certainly deserve being favorites, but I don't think the gap between these two teams is big enough to justify them being as big of favorites as they are, therefore I think there's some value on the Ducks at north of 2-1 odds.
Ottawa has struggled to put the puck in the net lately, ranking 26th in shooting percentage over their last 10 games, which could leave an opening for the Ducks to take advantage of. Anaheim has an expected goals per 60 minutes of 2.82 over their last 10 games, just slightly behind the Senators at 2.85.
Let's take a shot on a big underdog tonight.
Pick: Ducks +205
