Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Can Buffalo Upset Carolina?)
A shootout loss by the Devils prevented us from pulling off the 3-0 sweep last night, but we still managed to finish in the green cashing on both the Stars and Jets.
There are just two games set to take place on Wednesday, but I'm betting on both. Let's dive into my picks.
- Season-to-date record: 89-87-6 (-5.67 units)
NHL Best Bets Today
Hurricanes vs. Sabres Prediction
There's no denying the Hurricanes are the better team and outrank the Sabres in every advanced metric you can find, but they've struggled in the simple areas like shooting and goaltending enough that I think there's some value on the Sabres as significant home underdogs.
In their last 25 games the Hurricanes are 25th in shooting percentage (9.64%) and 28th in save percentage (88.11%). Their likely starter tonight, Pyotr Kochetkov, has allowed three goals in four straight games. That's enough for me to justify a bet on the Sabres tonight.
Pick: Sabres +175
Oilers vs. Wild Prediction
The Minnesota Wild have been a great defensive team all season but now they're struggling to put the puck in the net, ranking 28th in shooting percentage over their last 25 games. Meanwhile, they play well enough in their own end and get solid enough play from Filip Gustavsson (.917 save percentage) in between the pipes to slow down the potent Oilers offense.
Give me the UNDER in this Western Conference showdown.
Pick: UNDER 6 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!