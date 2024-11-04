Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (How to Bet Devils vs. Oilers)
It's a new week which means a new slate of NHL games for us to bet on. There are just two games to bet on Monday night before a loaded Tuesday schedule, but have no fear, I have bets locked in on both of them.
We've had a strong start to the hockey season, let's keep the momentum going this week.
- Season-to-date record: 25-14-2 (+9.53 units)
Best NHL Bets Today
- Kings vs. Predators UNDER 6 (+100)
- Devils -125 vs. Oilers
Kings vs. Predators Prediction
There are plenty of signs pointing toward this game being a low-scoring affair. First of all, the Kings have been playing fantastic defensive hockey this season, currently ranking second in the NHL in expected goals against per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play. The Predators aren't far behind them, ranking seventh in that stat.
The Predators also have a great recipe for UNDERs in that they have one of the better goalies in the league in Juuse Saros while also having trouble finding the back of the net themselves, ranking 30th in the league in shooting percentage this season.
I love the UNDER at plus-money in tonight's first game.
Pick: UNDER 6 (+100)
Devils vs. Oilers Prediction
The Oilers have a ton of issues this season. They've had terrible play in between the pipes, they rank 31st in shooting percentage, and their penalty kill has been the worst in the league. The Oilers have allowed their opponents to score a goal on almost 40% of their powerplays against them. That's bad news for them tonight considering they have to face a potent Devils powerplay that ranks fifth in the NFL.
The Oilers still rank well in advanced metrics, but they're failing to do the simple things right and their penalty kill puts them behind the eight ball on a nightly basis.
I'll back New Jersey as a road favorite.
Pick: Devils -125
