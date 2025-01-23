Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Kraken Will Snap Capitals' Win Streak)
Wednesday night was a run one, getting the first 3-0 sweep we've had in a while which also included snapping our streak of losing bets that have gone to overtime. We know have some great momentum and are on the cusp of getting back in the green on the season.
Let's move forward with Thursday night's loaded slate of games. There's one favorite and two underdogs I'm backing tonight, including the Seattle Kraken to snap the Washington Capital's five-game win streak.
- Season-to-date record: 99-94-6 (-2.32 units)
NHL Picks Today
- Utah Hockey Club +132 vs. Wild via FanDuel
- Penguins -145 vs. Ducks via BetMGM
- Kraken +122 vs. Capitals via FanDuel
Utah vs. Wild Prediction
The Minnesota Wild were one of the best defensive teams in the NHL to start the season but they've begun to slowly implode in their own end. They now rank 26th in the league in 5-on-5 expected goals against over their last 10 games. Their goaltending hasn't helped bail them out wither. Filip Gustavsson has allowed 4+ goals in four straight starts.
This could all be a blip on the radar and a simple bump of regression their season, or it could be a sign of a team that's trending in the wrong direction. I'll take a chance on it being the latter by backing Utah as road underdogs tonight.
Pick: Utah +132
Penguins vs. Ducks Prediction
I'd make an argument the Penguins are one of the most underperforming teams this year when you compare their record to their metrics and that can be blamed a lot on third period collapses and eight losses in overtime. Even with that being the case, I can't resist betting on them as just -145 favorites against one of the worst teams the NHL has to offer in the Ducks.
Anaheim can thank its goaltending for the few wins it has, but the Ducks now rank 31st in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage and will be overmatched tonight against the Penguins.
Pick: Penguins -145
Capitals vs. Kraken Prediction
The Capitals are riding a five game win streak but their underlying numbers should be a cause of concern for fans of the team. Washington continues to win on great shooting percentage and strong goaltending, but that can only last so long. If either their shooting percentage or save percentage dips, they're going to be ripe for an upset.
In their last 10 games they're 27th in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage. Those aren't the numbers you want to see from a team if you need them to keep their win streak alive. With the Kraken set as +122 home underdogs, I'll take a shot on regression catching up to the Caps tonight.
Pick: Kraken +122
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!