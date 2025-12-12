Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blackhawks-Blues, Connor Bedard, Kraken-Mammoth)
The NHL opens the weekend with a small two-game slate on Friday night.
My best bets for tonight are targeting both road underdogs and a young phenom to find the back of the net.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Dec. 12.
NHL Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 12
- Chicago Blackhawks (+105) at St. Louis Blues
- Connor Bedard Anytime Goalscorer (+145) at Blues
- Seattle Kraken (+155) at Utah Mammoth
Chicago Blackhawks (+105) at St. Louis Blues
The Blackhawks are riding high after a 3-0 shutout win over the Rangers on wednesday night. It was a nice way to get back on track after a horrid end to their road trip. They now head out on the road to face the Blues, who are in a tough schedule spot.
St. Louis dropped its second straight game on Thursday night, losing 7-2 in Nashville. Both of the Blues’ goalies were forced into action in that one, and now they have to turnaround and host the Blackhawks after the blowout loss.
The Blackhawks are 6-6-3 on the road this season while the Blues are 5-7-4 at home. That includes an 8-3 win for Chicago in St. Louis back on October 15.
Connor Bedard Anytime Goalscorer (+145) at Blues
After a bit of a down sophomore season, Connor Bedard is reminding everyone just how high his ceiling is this year. He has 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points in 30 games, and is coming off a two-point night against the Rangers.
Bedard has scored in just under half of his games (14 of 30) this season, but that does include finding the back of the net in four of his last six contests.
The Blues have allowed 12 goals in their last two games and 25 in their last six. Bedard is a good bet to light the lamp in St. Louis tonight.
Seattle Kraken (+155) at Utah Mammoth
The Kraken ended a six-game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime win against the Kings on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Mammoth have lost three straight games and seven of their last nine.
Utah is without Logan Cooley, who suffered a leg injury a few games ago. He’s a key piece of the Mammoth’s offense which has scored just three goals in regulation in the last two games.
The Mammoth probably deserve to be favored at home in this one, but this is just too big of a price for a Kraken team coming off a win while Utah is reeling.
