Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blackhawks-Panthers, JT Miller, Avalanche-Kings)
The puck drops on the NHL season with a trio of games on Tuesday night.
The Florida Panthers open things up with a matchup against the Chicago Panthers, then the New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Colorado Avalanche visit the Los Angeles Kings to close things out.
My best bets for today are targeting a pair of home favorites and a new captain on opening night.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Oct. 7.
NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 7
- Florida Panthers -1.5 (-110) vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- J.T. Miller OVER 0.5 Assists (-115) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- Los Angeles Kings (-110) vs. Colorado Avalanche
Florida Panthers -1.5 (-110) vs. Chicago Blackhawks
The Panthers couldn’t ask for an easier start to their season as they begin their quest for the three-peat. The lowly Blackhawks come to town, and even the beat-up Cats can take care of business against Chicago.
Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov may be missing for most of the season, but the Panthers have the depth of Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart, Brad Marchand, Anton Lundell, and their full complement of defensemen to hold down the fort. Not to mention Sergei Bobrovsky in net.
All the Blackhawks really have as of now is Connor Bedard. Sure, there are pieces coming up to help him out, but the Hawks are still in the early stages of their rebuild.
The Panthers are going to want to make a statement on opening night, much like they did last year when they jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first period en route to a 6-4 win over the Boston Bruins.
J.T. Miller OVER 0.5 Assists (-115) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
J.T. Miller didn’t miss a beat after being traded midseason to New York, where he started his career. The veteran center had 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 32 games with the Rangers to finish the season, matching his point total in 40 games with the Canucks to begin the season.
Now, after being named the Rangers captain over the summer, Miller looks to get off to a hot start in the Big Apple.
Miller is centering the top line and top power-play unit for the Rangers, giving him plenty of opportunity to get on the board. He’s -205 for a point, which is fine if you want to play it safe, but I’m taking him to get an assist at -115.
The veteran had an assist in 18 of 32 games with the Rangers last season, and 37 of 72 games in total.
The Penguins allowed 287 goals last season, third-most in the league, and didn’t do much to address that in the offseason. The Rangers should pile up the goals with Miller getting in on the action on opening night.
Los Angeles Kings (-110) vs. Colorado Avalanche
The Kings were one of the best home teams in the league last season, and they get a chance to open up Anze Kopitar’s final season in Los Angeles. They went 31-6-4 at home last season as opposed to 17-19-5, and those trends held up in this matchup with the Avalanche beating the Kings 4-0 at home before LA returned the favor with a 5-4 win a few weeks later.
The Avalanche are also starting the season without goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood, who missed all of training camp with a lower-body injury. Scott Wedgewood is a passable backup, and put up good numbers in Colorado last season, but is a clear step down from their starter.
The Kings started last season with a long road trip, so they’ll be raring to go at home to open things up. Meanwhile, the Avalanche had a rough start last year, losing their first four games, and we could see that continue here.
Los Angeles should be a bigger favorite than a pick’em in its opener on Tuesday night.
