Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blues-Penguins, Sidney Crosby, Bruins-Senators)
The NHL only has two games on Monday night ahead of every team playing on Tuesday evening. Luckily, each game has at least one bet worth making on this small slate.
My best bets for Monday night are targeting the home teams to get the job done.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Oct. 27.
NHL Best Bets for Monday, Oct. 27
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Pittsburgh Penguins (+105) vs. St. Louis Blues
- Sidney Crosby Anytime Goalscorer (+175)
- Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators OVER 5.5 (-125)
Pittsburgh Penguins (+105) vs. St. Louis Blues
The Penguins are off to a terrific start this season as we near the end of October. Pittsburgh is 6-2-1 through nine games, including 2-1-1 at home.
Meanwhile, the Blues are 3-4-1 and have lost three straight games, including 6-4 in Detroit on Saturday to open their road trip.
The Penguins will be without top winger Rickard Rakell for nearly two months due to a left hand injury, but the Blues may be missing top-line center Robert Thomas, who did not return to Saturday’s game. St. Louis already lacks center depth, so losing Thomas would be huge for the Blues.
Pittsburgh has been alternating goalies this season and Tristan Jarry should get the start on Monday night. He is 3-1-0 with a 2.52 goals-against average and .921 save percentage. The Blues are countering with backup Joel Hofer, who is 1-1-0 with a 6.22 GAA and .789 SV% (12 goals on 57 shots).
I’ll happily take the Penguins as home underdogs on Monday night.
Sidney Crosby Anytime Goalscorer (+175)
The Penguins are going to need someone to step up in Rakell’s absence, and Sidney Crosby is off to a hot start in his age-38 season. The Penguins captain has six goals in nine games, and has his four-game goal streak snapped on Saturday against Columbus.
The Blues have allowed 13 goals over their last two games, and have two other games when they allowed five and eight this season. The Penguins could put up a handful on Monday night, and Crosby should be able to get in on the action.
Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators OVER 5.5 (-125)
I was going to take the Senators at home on Monday night until Ottawa confirmed that it’d be backup Leevi Merilainen in net against the Bruins. He allowed seven goals on 26 shots against Buffalo in his only start this season, and is quite the downgrade from former Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark.
The Bruins have scored 11 goals in their last three games against the Panthers, Ducks, and Avalanche. The Senators are also coming off a high-scoring game in their 7-1 win in Washington over the weekend.
The Senators have gone over the total in six of nine games this season, and that should continue on Monday night in Ottawa.
