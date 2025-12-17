Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Kings-Panthers, Mammoth-Red Wings, Devils-Golden Knights)
We have a five-game slate in the NHL on Wednesday night. The Florida Panthers host the Los Angeles Kings to start things off at 7 p.m., and the New Jersey Devils visit the Vegas Golden Knights to close things out at 10 p.m.
My best bets for tonight are targeting a road underdog, and two home favorites.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Dec. 17.
NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 17
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Los Angeles Kings (+122) at Florida Panthers
- Detroit Red Wings (-130) vs. Utah Mammoth
- Vegas Golden Knights (-185) vs. New Jersey Devils
Los Angeles Kings (+122) at Florida Panthers
The Panthers return home from a successful road trip, but had just one day off after playing four games in six nights. Meanwhile, the Kings have played just three games in that same span, so they should have a bit more energy heading into this one.
Los Angeles has lost three in a row, but two of them were in overtime and the third came against a strong Stars team. The Kings are still 10-3-5 on the road this season as opposed to 4-6-4 at home.
The Panthers are a good home team themselves at 10-6-2, but their tired legs will catch up to them on Wednesday night.
Detroit Red Wings (-130) vs. Utah Mammoth
Speaking of tired legs, both the Red Wings and Mammoth will be on no days rest on Wednesday night. The Wings took down the Islanders 3-2 at home on Tuesday night, while the Mammoth fell 4-1 in Boston and had to travel to Detroit afterwards.
Detroit has been a good home team this season at 10-6-1, and Utah has struggled with an 8-11-2 road record. Both teams are also trending in opposite directions recently.
The Mammoth have lost four of six and seven of their last 11. In fact, they have just six win in their last 18 games. Meanwhile, Detroit is now 5-1-0 in its last six games with a goal differential of 20-12.
Vegas Golden Knights (-185) vs. New Jersey Devils
The Golden Knights went 4-0-1 on their road trip out East and are now 5-0-1 in their last six games. They’ve turned a corner in recent weeks, and had three days off ahead of their rematch against the Devils.
Vegas’ road trip started with a 3-0 win in New Jersey on December 5. That was the fourth of five-straight losses for the Devils, who have won just two of their last nine games.
A few Golden Knights players are questionable for tonight’s game, but the Devils are plenty beat up themselves with Jack Hughes headlining a laundry list of injuries – plus Timo Meier is away from the team for personal reasons.
I don’t like giving out plays at this high of a price too often, but I can’t trust the Golden Knights on the puck line, so I’ll take the -185 tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.