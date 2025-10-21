Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Kraken-Capitals, Brad Marchand, Nathan MacKinnon)
The NHL picks things up on Tuesday night with another busy slate. There are 10 games throughout the evening, including a few interesting matchups.
Brad Marchand returns to Boston for the first time since being traded at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN, and the Colorado Avalanche visit the Utah Mammoth at 10 p.m. EST to close things out.
My best bets for Tuesday night are targeting the Capitals at home, Marchand returning to Boston, and Nathan MacKinnon to stay hot.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Oct. 20.
NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 20
- Washington Capitals -1.5 (+100) vs. Seattle Kraken
- Brad Marchand OVER 0.5 Points (-165)
- Nathan MacKinnon OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-125)
Washington Capitals -1.5 (+100) vs. Seattle Kraken
The Washington Capitals are off to a strong 4-2-0 start this season, with a four-game winning streak bookended by two losses. They played well last time out, though, outshooting the Canucks 31-24 in a one-goal loss.
The Caps have a great chance to bounce back on Tuesday night with the Seattle Kraken coming to town.
The Kraken had a good start to the season themselves, but unraveled in a 5-2 loss in Philadelphia on Monday night. It’s a back-to-back situation for Seattle, who went winless in 12 games on no days rest last season. In fact, the Kraken were outscored 49-16 in those dozen games, so the Capitals should be able to come away with a comfortable victory on Tuesday night at home.
Brad Marchand OVER 0.5 Points (-165)
It’s sure to be an emotional night at TD Garden as longtime Bruins forward Brad Marchand makes his return to Boston with the Florida Panthers. Marchand was a key cog in the Cats’ second straight Stanley Cup win, and he’s off to a great start this season.
Marchand has three goals and three assists for six points in seven games this year. He’s recorded a point in five of seven contests thus far, with a five-game point streak snapped in Boston’s shutout loss over the weekend.
The Panthers have now had a few days off to reset and get ready for Marchand’s homecoming, and we’re ready to cash in. This is a bit juicy at -165, but Marchand has been picking up goals and assists evenly this season. I’d also consider Marchand to go over his shots on goal total as he has four SOG in each of his last three games, and five of seven contests this season.
Nathan MacKinnon OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-125)
Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is one of the best players in the world, and he’s showing why early on this season. He has six goals and four assists for 10 points through six games, racking up 25 shots on goal in the process.
MacKinnon has had at least four shots on goal in four of six games this season, and is coming off a season-high eight SOG performance against the Bruins. Even when MacKinnon was held to two SOG in Los Angeles and Columbus, he had six and nine total shot attempts in those contests.
The Mammoth have been stingy on defense this season, so we’re getting a favorable price on MacKinnon, and I’ll take advantage.
