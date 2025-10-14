Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Predators-Leafs, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby)
We have our first full Tuesday night slate of the NHL season with eight games on the docket for October 14.
The season is still young, but we’re starting to get a sense of what teams are looking like in the early going.
My best bets for Tuesday night are targeting a high-scoring game in Toronto and a pair of superstars.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Oct. 14.
NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 14
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook
- Nashville Predators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs OVER 6.5 (+100 at FanDuel)
- Connor McDavid OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-168 at DraftKings)
- Sidney Crosby OVER 0.5 Power-Play Points (+185 at FanDuel)
Nashville Predators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs OVER 6.5 (+100)
The Predators and Maple Leafs were both in action on Monday, and each team elected to use their starting goalie in those matchups. That means that we’re likely to get Justus Annunen for the Predators and Cayden Primeau for the Leafs on Tuesday night.
Annunen had an .888 save percentage and 3.17 goals-against average in 23 games (20 starts) last season with the Predators, which is slightly below his career .895 SV%. Primeau has put up strong numbers in the AHL in his career, but has struggled in the NHL, going 13-24-7 with an .884 SV% and 3.69 GAA.
Nashville broke out for four goals on Monday in Ottawa after scoring a total of four in its first two games of the season, and the Maple Leafs have allowed 11 goals while scoring 10 of their own through three games this season.
Both of these teams are capable of putting the puck in the net, especially with backup goaltenders starting. This should be a high-scoring game in Toronto.
Connor McDavid OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-168)
Connor McDavid is making it a point to shoot more this season, and he’s done just that through two games. He had five shots on goal in the season opener against Calgary, and then three against the Canucks over the weekend.
But don’t let those raw numbers fool you. While only three of his shots hit the net, McDavid fired a total of 11 shot attempts on Saturday against Vancouver.
McDavid and the Oilers now open the road portion of their schedule in New York against the Rangers. This will be the third game in four nights for New York, who allowed 29 and 37 shots on goal in its first two games of the season before settling down against the Penguins and Capitals.
It’s hard to slow down McDavid, though, and I expect him to keep firing the puck on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Sidney Crosby OVER 0.5 Power-Play Points (+185)
It’s a battle of the birds to close out Tuesday’s slate with Sidney Crosby’s Penguins taking on the Ducks in Anaheim.
The Penguins started the season 2-0, outscoring the New York teams 7-3, before falling to the Rangers on Saturday. The Ducks have only played two games so far, but they've allowed a total of nine goals after a 7-6 overtime win in San Jose over the weekend. Two of those six Sharks goals were on the power play, and penalties seem to be up across the league.
The Ducks have allowed those two power-play goals on six opportunities this season, and the Penguins have scored on two of their 10 chances on the man advantage.
Crosby is still the focal point of the Penguins, especially on the power play. He is -225 to record a point, but I’ll go with a power-play point at this price.
