Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rangers-Lightning, Oilers-Flyers, Sabres-Mammoth)
We have four NHL games on the docket for Wednesday night.
The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers to start things off at 7 p.m. ET, with the New Jersey Devils visiting the Chicago Blackhawks to close things out at 9:30 p.m.
My best bets for Wednesday night are targeting three teams to take care of business at home.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Nov. 12.
NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 12
- Tampa Bay Lightning (-148) vs. New York Rangers
- Philadelphia Flyers (+114) vs. Edmonton Oilers
- Utah Mammoth -1.5 (+140) vs. Buffalo Sabres
Lightning (-148) vs. Rangers
The Tampa Bay Lightning have recovered from their slow start and are now one of the hottest teams in the league. They’ve won seven of their last eight games, and that only loss was in Colorado against one of the top teams in the NHL.
The Lightning have had three days off since their 3-2 win over the Capitals at home, so they should be ready to go tonight against the Rangers.
New York has been an intriguing team thus far. It finally got a home win last time out, but is 8-7-2 on the season.
Jon Cooper is one of the best coaches in the league, and his Lightning will get the job done at home.
Flyers (+114) vs. Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers recovered from a 9-1 beatdown at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche for a comeback win over the Blue Jackets on Monday night. However, they now head out on a road trip starting in Philadelphia tonight.
The Oilers are just 2-5-2 on the road this season while the Flyers are 6-3-1 at home. Edmonton lost three straight games prior to Monday’s win, and has lost six of its last nine contests overall.
Injuries are hitting the Oilers hard with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins now out, but they will be getting Zach Hyman back later this week – that doesn’t help them tonight, though.
The Flyers have had three days off since their overtime loss on Saturday, and that extra time to rest and prepare should give them the edge as home underdogs tonight.
Mammoth -1.5 (+140) vs. Sabres
I’m closing out my best bets with a riskier puck line play on the Utah Mammoth. They’re just back from a four-game road trip with two days off following a back-to-back in Montreal and Ottawa.
The Mammoth are 4-1-0 at home this season while the Sabres are 0-3-2 on the road, and while Buffalo has been able to keep it close in some of its losses, quite a few players are missing.
Most importantly, Rasmus Dahlin has taken a leave of absence. Then there are injuries to Jiri Kulich, Jason Cuzher, and Zach Benson. This is a team that needs to be 100% to have a chance most nights, and they simply aren’t that right now.
The Sabres have lost three straight, including each of their last two by three goals. I’ll back Utah to get a Mammoth win tonight.
