Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Stars-Rangers, Senators-Canadiens, Wild-Oilers)
The NHL is back to a full slate with 10 games on the docket for Tuesday night.
My best bets for tonight are targeting two road teams and a high-scoring game in Montreal.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Dec. 2.
NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Dallas Stars (-130) at New York Rangers
- Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens OVER 6.5 (+110)
- Minnesota Wild (+130) at Edmonton Oilers
Dallas Stars (-130) at New York Rangers
The Stars have won four games in a row and there are no real signs of them slowing down. On top of that, they're 4-0-1 in their last five games, 10-1-1 in their last 12, and 14-2-3 since starting 3-3-1.
The Rangers recently rattled off three wins in a row, but then were humbled by the Lightning over the weekend. New York was outshot 34-13 in a 4-1 home loss to fall to 13-12-2 on the season and just 2-8-1 at Madison Square Garden.
The Rangers are really struggling to find their identity while the Stars are surging despite a few injuries throughout the lineup. Dallas has had no trouble on the road this season at 9-1-3 and I expect that to continue tonight.
Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens OVER 6.5 (+110)
The Senators and Canadiens have been two of the most-profitable over teams in the league this season. Montreal leads the way at 17-5-2, with Ottawa not too far behind at 15-10-0.
In the first meeting this season, the Habs took a 4-3 decision in overtime, making it the fourth straight matchup to go over the total.
The Senators are at the end of a long road trip that has seen them fade defensively. After allowing two goals in each of the first three contests, they've allowed a total of 13 in the last three. Montreal is capable of taking advantage of that to put goals on the board, and the Habs also just allowed seven to the high-flying Avalanche over the weekend.
Minnesota Wild (+130) at Edmonton Oilers
This line is a bit confusing to me. The Wild may have just seen their seven-game winning streak come to an end against Buffalo, but the Sabres are playing solid hockey right now and it was a back-to-back situation for Minnesota – and they still earned a point as the game went to overtime.
The Oilers are coming off a 4-0 win in Seattle, but there isn't any consistency to their game as of now. They're also without defenseman Jake Walman as well as forwards Jack Roslovic and Kasperi Kapanen.
The Wild are 14-7-5 overall and a respectable 6-4-1 on the road, while the Oilers are 11-10-5 overall and 5-2-2 at home. Perhaps the Oilers deserve to be favorites as the home team, but this line is a tad too long.
