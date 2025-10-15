Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Tage Thompson, Anton Lundell, Flames-Mammoth, Frank Nazar)
The NHL season is now officially underway with a full week of games in the books.
We’re starting to learn more about what teams look like in the early going. We have a four-game slate on Wednesday nights, and I have a best bet for each contest.
My best bets for Wednesday night are targeting
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Oct. 15.
NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 15
- Tage Thompson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+100) vs. Ottawa Senators
- Anton Lundell OVER 0.5 Points (-113) at Detroit Red Wings
- Utah Mammoth -1.5 (+110) vs. Calgary Flames
- Frank Nazar OVER 0.5 Points (-106) at St. Louis Blues
Tage Thompson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+100)
The Buffalo Sabres have had an extremely slow start to the season. They were shut out in their home opener, lost 3-1 in Boston, and returned home for a 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.
That’s just two goals in three games, but it hasn’t been for a lack of trying from top-line center Tage Thompson. The big man has scored one of those goals while racking up 17 shots on goal through three contests.
The Sabres center had five shots to open the season, eight in Boston, and then four on Monday against the Avalanche. What’s even more telling is that Thompson had double-digit shot attempts in all three games.
Thompson is clearly on a mission to get the puck on net early in the season.
Anton Lundell OVER 0.5 Points (-113)
The Florida Panthers were dealt a big blow when Aleksander Barkov went down with a knee injury in training camp. He’s expected to miss all of the regular season, so the Panthers’ depth will be tested. Luckily for Florida, it does have terrific depth, especially down the middle with the man some call Mini Barkov.
Anton Lundell has quietly become a sneaky-good player for the Panthers in recent years. He usually centered the third line, putting up a career-high 45 points last season, but is getting a chance in the top six this year.
Lundell is off to a great start this season with two goals and two assists through four games. He was held off the scoresheet in the season opener before finding it in each of the last three contests.
The Red Wings have allowed 10 goals through three games, and the Panthers are well-equipped to keep up that average with three or four of their own. If they do, Lundell should be in on the action.
Utah Mammoth -1.5 (+110)
The Utah Mammoth have struggled to begin the season with just five goals through three games, but those were on the road and now they have a great chance to spark some offense in the home opener.
The Calgary Flames come to town fresh off blowing a 2-0 first-period lead at home to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Flames have now allowed 16 goals through four games, and it will be backup Devin Cooley making his Calgary debut on Wednesday night in Utah.
The Mammoth won all three meetings against the Flames last season, covering the -1.5 puck line in each contest. They came away victorious 5-1 and 3-1 at home, as well as 5-3 in Calgary.
Take the plus odds for Utah to get a Mammoth win in its home opener.
Frank Nazar OVER 0.5 Points (-106)
Connor Bedard is the big name in Chicago, but it’s another youngster leading the way early in the season for the Blackhawks.
Frank Nazar is tied for the team lead (with his linemate) with five points through four games. He had a point on each of the Blackhawks’ goals in the season opener and home opener, and a point in between in Boston as well.
Nazar didn’t record a shot on goal and had just one shot attempt last game, but things should open up more on Wednesday night in St. Louis.
The Blues were shut out in their home opener and allowed 29 shots in each of their last two games. Chicago may not be a great team overall this year, but Nazar had a tremendous preseason and that’s carried over to the beginning of the regular season.
