Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Wild-Devils, Dylan Larkin, Canadiens-Flames)
We have three games on the docket in the NHL for Wednesday night, with a betting opportunity or two in each of them.
The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL on TNT game of the night, with the New Jersey Devils hosting the Minnesota Wild, and Montreal Canadiens at Calgary Flames to round out the slate.
My best bets for Wednesday night are targeting a pair of road teams and a Red Wings star to stay hot.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Oct. 21.
NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 21
- Minnesota Wild (+114) at New Jersey Devils
- Dylan Larkin OVER 1.5 Points (+220)
- Montreal Canadiens (-130) at Calgary Flames
Minnesota Wild (+114) at New Jersey Devils
The Minnesota Wild finally broke their three-game losing streak on Monday night with a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers. They now wrap up their road trip with a game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.
The Wild were off on Tuesday while the Devils were up in Toronto taking on the Maple Leafs. New Jersey put together a strong performance in that one for a 5-2 win – it’s fifth-straight victory –, but is in a tough schedule spot tonight.
Last season, the Devils went 3-8-1 on no days rest, and it’ll be third-string goalie Nico Daws in net tonight with Jacob Markstrom on the shelf.
The Wild are better than their 3-3-1 record shows, and I’m a bit surprised by this line on Wednesday night. I’ll take Minnesota as the road underdogs to end its road trip on a high note.
Dylan Larkin OVER 1.5 Points (+220)
I’m going out on a limb here with a +220 play on Dylan Larkin to have multiple points on Wednesday night. You can play his assist (+102) or goal (+165) prop if you so choose, but I think this is a great spot for Larkin.
The Red Wings captain is off to a terrific start this season with 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in his first six games. He’s had multiple points in three straight contests, including a two-goal, two-assist performance against Edmonton last time out.
Larkin had seven points in four games against the Sabres last season, with multiple points in each of the last three meetings. In his career, he has 34 points (19 goals, 15 assists) in as many games against Buffalo.
Montreal Canadiens (-130) at Calgary Flames
These two teams are off to opposite starts this season. The Flames stole a shootout win in Edmonton to begin the year, but that’s the only victory they have thus far. In fact, Calgary has scored two goals or fewer in its six straight losses, including just a single goal in each of its last three games.
On the other hand, Montreal has won five of six games since dropping its opener. The Habs have gone on the road for wins in Detroit and Chicago while winning three of four at home.
Until the Flames prove that they can score more than a goal or two per game, I’m going to be fading them, even at home, where they’re 0-3-0 to start the season anyway.
