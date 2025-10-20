Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Wild-Rangers, Trevor Zegras, Kyle Connor)
We have five NHL games on Monday night’s slate with plenty of betting opportunities to choose from.
The New York Rangers will be looking for their first home goal in their fourth contest at Madison Square Garden this season to kick off the action, and the Carolina Hurricanes hope to remain undefeated as they visit the Vegas Golden Knights to close things out.
My best bets for Monday night are targeting a low-scoring game at MSG, Trevor Zegras, and Kyle Connor.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Oct. 20.
NHL Best Bets for Monday, Oct. 20
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers UNDER 5.5 (-105)
- Trevor Zegras OVER 0.5 Assists (+160)
- Kyle Connor OVER 0.5 Assists (-120)
Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers UNDER 5.5 (-105)
It’s been hit or miss for the Rangers this season, with more misses than hits. They sit at 3-3-1 through seven games, but have only scored 15 goals through the first few weeks of the season. They’ve been shut out in all three of their home games, and scored just one goal in Toronto last week.
The Wild haven’t been scoring much either. After netting 12 goals (plus the shootout winner) in their first three games, they’ve scored four in their last three contests. They’ve been struggling to score at 5-on-5 with a league-low 1.25 goals per 60 minutes, per Natural Stat Trick.
Minnesota has had a few games get out of hand with the opposition scoring five goals, but the Wild should be able to keep this a low-event game, and we have a great goalie matchup between Filip Gustavsson and Igor Shesterkin.
Trevor Zegras OVER 0.5 Assists (+160)
Trevor Zegras has yet to score his first goal with the Philadelphia Flyers, but the offseason acquisition has four assists in his first five games with the club. In fact, all four of those assists have come in the last four games, with one helper in each.
Zegras is fairly consistently on the ice in favorable situations, especially at home where head coach Rick Tocchet and the Flyers have the benefit of the last change to get the matchups they want. He’s slated to play with Matvei Michkov on Monday night, while also getting time on the second power-play unit.
Zegras is one of the best playmakers in the game when he’s on. I’ll take him to extend his assist streak against a Kraken team that has allowed 11 goals on their three-game road trip.
Kyle Connor OVER 0.5 Assists (-120)
Winnipeg Jets winger Kyle Connor might be one of the most underrated players in the league. He was a healthy scratch for Team USA in the championship game of the 4 Nations Faceoff, and the coaching staff probably regrets that decision.
After putting up 41 goals and 56 assists for 97 points last season, Connor is hot out of the gate with eight points (three goals, five assists) in five games this season. He opened the year with a hat trick in a losing effort, but has at least one assist in the last four games with the Jets winning all four contests.
Connor and the Jets get a nice matchup against the Flames on Monday night. Calgary won its season opener but dropped the last five, allowing a total of 22 goals in that span.
The Jets are deserving road favorites, and Connor should stay hot against the Flames.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.