NL Rookie of the Year Odds at All-Star Break: Paul Skenes Overwhelming Favorite to Win Award
The National League Rookie of the Year race appears to be quickly reaching its conclusion.
Despite not pitching for the first month and change of the 2024 season, Pirates No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes has dominated through the season, ballooning to a near certainty to win Rookie of the Year this season.
Skenes is even in the discussion for NL Cy Young with his play, which has made the ROY discussion a foregone conclusion, and the odds show that.
Here’s where the Rookie of the Year odds stand heading into the home stretch of the 2024 season.
NL Rookie of the Year Odds
- Paul Skenes: -1100
- Jackson Merrill: +550
- Shota Imanaga: +2600
- Gavin Stone: +4400
- Michael Busch: +4700
- Joey Ortiz: +5000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Paul Skenes Runaway Favorite to Win NL Rookie of the Year
Skenes has been incredible since being called up, posting a 1.90 ERA while striking out more than a third of the batters he is facing. With a ton of power on his fastball and incredible movement on his offspeed pitches, Skenes has quickly become one of the must-watch players in Major League Baseball.
After closing out the first half of the season with seven innings of no-hit baseball against the Brewers, Skenes drew the start in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.
As we resume play, the LSU product has an implied probability of 91.7% with only one player within striking distance with odds shorter than +1000, Padres outfield Jackson Merrill.
Merrill is putting together an impressive campaign in his own right, hitting .278 with 12 home runs and 46 runs batted in for the Wild Card contending Padres. The center fielder has numbers that resemble a ROY, but as Skenes has yet to have a setback, he is well off the pace.
It would take a downturn in play from Skenes and continued fine play from Merrill, or incredible play by the likes of Shota Imanaga, Gavin Stone, and Michael Busch, to get back into the mix.
