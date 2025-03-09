North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for ASUN Championship Final
The top two teams in the ASUN will be in today's tournament final when Lipscomb takes on North Alabama.
Both teams will enter the final with the exact same record. Both Lipscomb and North Alabama finished the year with a 24-9 overall record and a 14-4 record in conference play. They also split their regular season series. North Alabama won the first meeting on January 23 and then Lipscomb got its revenge on February 20.
Let's dive into the odds and my prediction for this ASUN Championship Final.
North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- North Alabama +4.5 (-105)
- Lipscomb -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- North Alabama +170
- Lipscomb -210
Total
- OVER 142.5 (-110)
- UNDER 142.5 (-110)
North Alabama vs. Lipscomb How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Allen Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- North Alabama Record: 24-9 (14-4 Conference)
- Lipscomb Record: 24-9 (14-4 Conference)
North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Key Players to Watch
North Alabama
Jacari Lane: If North Alabama wins today, Jacari Lane is going to play a big role. he's the team's leading scorer, averaging 17.4 points and 4.2 assists per game. He also put up 18 points the last time these two teams met.
Lipscomb
Jacob Ognacevic: Lipscomb's forward is one of the most dominant players in the conference, averaging 20.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He has also combined for 41 points and 20 rebounds in the Bisons' first two tournament games.
North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Prediction and Pick
I'm going to back Lipscomb to win and cover in this ASUN Championship. The Bisons enter the game ranking 24th in the country in effective field goal percentage and 65th in defensive efficiency. Meanwhile, North Alabama ranks 114th and 148th in those two respective stats.
I tend to also lean towards the team in these championship games that have the best player on the court and Lipscomb is that team in this situation. Jacob Ognacevic has been arguably the best player in the conference all season and he has brought his best stuff in the conference tournament. He also dominated North Alabama in the most recent meeting between these two teams, putting up 21 points and eight rebounds.
I'll lay the points with the Bisons.
Pick: Lipscomb -4.5 (-115) via BetMGM
