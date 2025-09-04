North Carolina vs. Charlotte Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
Bill Belichick and his Tarheels are still licking their wounds from a lopsided opener, but this in-state matchup offers a chance to recalibrate quickly.
UNC was throttled by TCU on both sides of the ball, surrendering 542 yards while producing only 222 of their own.
Charlotte didn’t look much better in its debut, giving up 404 passing yards to Appalachian State while mustering just 218 yards of offense.
Both teams start 0-1, but the gulf in talent suggests this could turn into a one-sided correction.
North Carolina vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- North Carolina -13.5 (-110)
- Charlotte +13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- North Carolina (-550)
- Charlotte (+400)
Total
- Over 49.5 (-110)
- Under 49.5 (-110)
North Carolina vs. Charlotte How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- North Carolina Record: 0-1
- Charlotte Record: 0-1
North Carolina vs. Charlotte Key Player to Watch
Max Johnson, Quarterback — North Carolina
Max Johnson may not have entered Week 1 as the headliner, but he changed the complexion of UNC’s offense once he stepped in. After Gio Lopez sputtered, Johnson went 9-of-11 for 103 yards and a touchdown, showing efficiency and comfort despite the scoreboard being out of reach. His connection with Jordan Shipp (84 yards on four grabs) offers hope that the Heels can stretch defenses vertically, something sorely lacking with Lopez in control.
Johnson’s quick release also matters because Charlotte has generated virtually no backfield disruption — one tackle for loss in 38 rush attempts faced is as bad as it gets. Against a secondary that just let AJ Swann torch it for 368 yards, Johnson has the matchup to seize the job outright.
North Carolina vs. Charlotte Prediction and Pick
This number sits under two touchdowns, and that feels short given how vulnerable Charlotte looked in every phase. The 49ers allowed 34 points to Appalachian State while giving up nearly 600 yards, including 111 rushing yards to Raheim Dubinion and repeated chunk plays through the air. North Carolina’s defense is not without issues — 7.4 yards allowed per carry against TCU is brutal — but Charlotte simply doesn’t have the firepower to take advantage.
Conner Harrell managed only 142 passing yards and tossed a pick last week, and that lack of efficiency will not keep pace with UNC’s ability to create explosives against a paper-thin secondary. Expect Max Johnson and Caleb Hood to control the tempo, with Shipp providing the vertical dagger plays that stretch this margin.
Pick: North Carolina -13.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.