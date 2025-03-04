North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
UNC might be getting hot at the right time. The Tar Heels enter tonight's game against Virginia Tech coming off a five-game win streak and has improved to 12-6 in ACC play.
They have a chance to further improve their standing for the upcoming conference tournament with a win tonight against the Hokies, who are coming off an exciting 101-95 overtime win against Syracuse.
It's time to dive into the odds, props, and my best bet for this ACC showdown.
UNC vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- UNC -7.5 (-115)
- Virginia Tech +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- UNC -350
- Virginia Tech +280
Total: 149.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
UNC vs. Virginia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Cassell Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- UNC Record: 19-11 (12-6 Conference)
- Virginia Tech Record: 13-16 (8-10 Conference)
UNC vs. Virginia Tech Best Prop Bet
Elliot Cadeau OVER 8.5 Points (-135) via BetMGM
UNC is going to find a lot of success in the interior. Virginia Tech ranks 311th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 54.6% from down low. That's why instead of taking a player like RJ Davis to go over his point total, I'm going to target Elliot Cadeau instead, who is more apt to attack the interior of opposing defenses.
UNC vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Pick
As I wrote above, I'd have a lot of concerns about the Hokies' interior defense if I was backing Virginia Tech. They allow teams to shoot 54.6% from down low and now they face a UNC squad who takes 63.8% of their shots from two-point range.
Virginia Tech also has a significant issue when it comes to turning the ball over. They cough up the ball on 19.1% of their possessions, which ranks 316th in college basketball. As a result, they average -1.4 extra scoring chances per game, which could ultimately hurt them against the Tar Heels.
I'll lay the points with UNC.
Pick: UNC -7.5 (-115) via BetMGM
