North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Feb. 27
North Texas has positioned itself to be a top contender to win the AAC Tournament from Memphis, and will get a nice late season road test against Florida Atlantic.
The Mean Green are ever so slight favorites on the road against the Owls as the team will look to extend its four game winning streak in league play. North Texas has been able to take care of business on the road in league play, will it continue behind its vaunted defense?
Here’s our betting preview.
North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- North Texas: -1.5 (-104)
- Florida Atlantic: +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- North Texas: -115
- Florida Atlantic: -104
Total: 135.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 27th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- North Texas Record: 20-6
- Florida Atlantic Record: 15-12
North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Key Players to Watch
North Texas
Atin Wright: Shooting nearly 42% form three-point range in AAC play, Wright has been playing consistent basketball for the Mean Green. While the team is based around its defensive principles, Wright has been a reliable threat to give the team floor spacing and sound defense.
Florida Atlantic
Tre Caroll: Caroll struggled to find his stride in the first meeting, scoring only 10 points on sub-40% shooting from the field, but he has been the most reliable option on the FAU offense while providing sound rim protection. He is averaging 12 points and five rebounds on 52% shooting.
North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Prediction and Pick
FAU is an above average AAC team, but there appears to be a clear line of delineation between the top teams and the Owls, which North Texas is part of.
Of the top three teams on the standings – Memphis, North Texas and UAB – the Owls have struggled quite a bit, losing all four games with three of which coming at home by an average margin of 16 points.
The Mean Green defense is incredibly elite, shutting down all opposing AAC offenses to the tune of the lowest effective field goal percentage in league play (45%). FAU’s struggles will only continue against this team after a shaky outing in the first matchup and I don’t see much path to getting better.
The Owls are 1-6 straight up as underdogs this season while North Texas is 17-1 as a favorite.
I’m going to trust what’s been a season-long trend of both teams and for UNT to keep pace on the road.
PICK: North Texas ML (-115) ( -105, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
