North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Bradley Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NIT Quarterfinal
North Texas and Oklahoma State meet in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Tuesday night to play for a spot in the NIT semifinals.
Both teams won by a bucket over the weekend to set up this matchup in the quarterfinals with the Cowboys sitting as small home favorites. Can the team advance against a formidable North Texas group, who knocked off Arkansas State at home in addition to Furman?
Here’s our betting preview.
North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- North Texas: +1.5 (-105)
- Oklahoma State: -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- North Texas: -102
- Oklahoma State: -118
Total: 137.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
North Texas vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 25th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Chattanooga Record: 26-9
- Bradley Record: 28-8
North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Key Players to Watch
North Texas
Atin Wright: Wright had one of his worst games of the season, scoring only three points in 27 minutes while picking up three fouls. The Drake transfer is known for his three-point prowess, he’s a 39% three-point shooter, but struggled to find his rhythm against Arkansas State. Can we count on a bounce-back effort?
Oklahoma State
Abou Ousmane: The Cowboys' big man has been on point in the NIT, totaling 31 points with four blocked shots with 10 rebounds in the two wins. Against a sturdy North Texas frontcourt, can he continue his fine play?
North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick
Oklahoma State pulled a mild upset at SMU on the road, and now returns home to Stillwater, where the team will hope its shot-making can continue against a North Texas defense that has excelled in the halfcourt all season.
While the Cowboys offense may come back to Earth despite being at home, the team’s defense can thrive in this matchup against a North Texas offense that has struggled to protect the ball all season, ranking nearly the national average in turnover percentage against a Cowboys team that is top 40 in the country in that same metric.
The Pokes have had offensive troubles all season, and I’m going to bank on some outlier shooting running cold in this matchup after the SMU win against an elite North Texas defense that is 26th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
I’ll take the under as both defenses are equipped to dictate this matchup.
PICK: UNDER 137.5 (-115, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.