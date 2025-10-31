Notre Dame vs. Boston College Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
No. 12 Notre Dame is trying to claw its way back into the top 10 and will get what appears to be a cakewalk of a matchup in Week 10. The Fighting Irish will travel to Alumni Stadium to take on Boston College as a 28.5-point favorite on Saturday. The Eagles are struggling to stay afloat in the SEC and could have a tough time not getting blown out by an opponent that’s been on a roll in recent weeks.
Notre Dame has won five straight games since unexpectedly opening the year 0-2. The Fighting Irish haven’t given up on returning to the championship game after falling short to Ohio State last year. Boston College is just 1-7 overall but did show some life in Week 9. Whether the Eagles can make Saturday interesting remains to be seen.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Notre Dame vs. Boston College Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Notre Dame: -28.5 (-112)
- Boston College: +28.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Notre Dame: -4000
- Boston College: +1600
Total: 56.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Notre Dame vs. Boston College How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 1
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Notre Dame: 5-2
- Boston College: 1-7
Notre Dame vs. Boston College Key Players to Watch
Notre Dame
Jeremiyah Love: Love lit up No. 23 USC with 24 carries for 228 yards and a touchdown in his last game and Notre Dame is still looking to gain ground after its slow start. The Star running back will get a juicy matchup this weekend against the ACC’s worst run defense. Boston College has given up 163.0 rushing yards per game so far this season, so Love will likely put up some monstrous numbers.
Boston College
Lewis Bond: Bond is among the nation’s leaders in receptions with 56. He has 546 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on the year. Notre Dame has a strong run defense but has been gashed by the pass. Bond caught six passes for 42 yards and a score against No. 16 Louisville last week, so performing against quality teams isn’t out of the question for him.
Notre Dame vs. Boston College Prediction and Pick
The Eagles are 3-5 against the spread and covered for the first time in five games against Louisville last week. The Fighting Irish haven’t covered in every game during their five-game winning streak and will carry a 3-3-1 record against the spread into Week 10.
Boston College ranks 10th in the country with 298 team passing attempts and can take advantage of Notre Dame’s suspect secondary. Even if the Fighting Irish dominate, they’re more likely to run the clock down in a low-scoring game. Their game total under has hit in three straight contests.
Notre Dame should win by multiple touchdowns, but Boston College has enough explosive play ability to cover the spread.
PICK: Boston College +28.5 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
