Notre Dame vs Penn State Odds Favor Irish to Advance to National Championship
Notre Dame secured an impressive 23-10 win against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, catapulting the Irish to the College Football Playoff semifinals where they take on Penn State.
After their defensive and special teams masterpiece, Notre Dame is now favored to beat the Nittany Lions and the second favorite to win the National Championship.
Notre Dame is set as a 1.5-point favorite against Penn State at FanDuel Sportsbook in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9 at 7:30 PM ET. The Irish are now +340 to win the National Championship. Ohio State is the favorite to win the title at +110 odds. Texas is +380 and Penn State is +460.
Notre Dame’s defense put together a near-perfect performance against Georgia, holding it to 62 rushing yards and forcing two turnovers, one of which led directly to Notre Dame’s first TD just before halftime. The Fighting Irish also scored on a kickoff return for a TD on the opening kickoff of the second half.
On the season, Notre Dame is giving up 13.2 points per game, the second-fewest in the country, and 4.4 yards per play, the fourth-fewest. Penn State’s defense also gives up 4.4 yards per play and 15.8 points per game, the fifth-fewest.
The winner takes on either Ohio State or Texas, two teams wildly favored to win the National Championship throughout the regular season. The Buckeyes are 5.5-point favorites to beat the Longhorns at FanDuel. They play in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10 at 7:30 PM ET.
Ohio State has been on a tear in the College Football Playoff, outscoring Oregon and Tennessee 83-38. The Buckeyes have jumped out to big leads in both games and never relented.
Texas, on the other hand, jumped out to big leads on Clemson and Arizona State before barely holding onto beat both, needing double overtime and a fourth-down TD to dispatch the Sun Devils.
The College Football National Championship is Jan. 20 at 7:30 PM ET.
