Nuggets' 2026 NBA Finals Odds After Massive Michael Porter Jr.-Cameron Johnson Trade
Are the Denver Nuggets back?
In the opening hours of free agency, Denver pulled off two massive moves to improve its roster, and it saved money in the process to potentially avoid being a second apron team once the offseason shakes out.
First, the Nuggets traded forward Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick (unprotected) to the Brooklyn Nets for forward Cameron Johnson. This is a cost-cutting move that gets Denver a healthier player in Johnson and rids the franchise of the final seasons of Porter's max deal.
In the 2024-25 season, Johnson averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 39.0 percent from 3 for Brooklyn. He is set to make just over $21 million in the 2025-26 season while Porter Jr. is set to make over $38 million.
In addition to that move, Denver quickly agreed to terms with fan favorite Bruce Brown, who was a part of the team's title in the 2022-23 season. Brown has spent the last two seasons with Indiana, Toronto and New Orleans, but he returns to Denver where had a career year in the 2022-23 campaign.
These two moves have not shifted the Nuggets' title odds at DraftKings, but they immediately give the team more depth than it had in the 2024-25 season.
At +1500 to win the title, Denver is an intriguing bet, as it has more depth around Nikola Jokic and potentially more resources to improve the roster now that it has shed Porter Jr.'s massive salary. The Nuggets have the seventh-best odds to win the title in the 2025-26 season and the fifth-best amongst Western Conference teams.
