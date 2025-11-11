Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 11
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are off to a 7-2 start this season, and they’ll face the Sacramento Kings for the second time this month on Tuesday night.
Denver won the first meeting between these teams back on Nov. 4, putting up 130 points in a six-point win at home.
The Nuggets are road favorites in this matchup, as Sacramento is just 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 straight up this season. The Kings rank in the bottom 10 in the league in net rating, and one has to wonder if they’ll blow up this current core by the trade deadline if the season doesn’t turn around.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets are looking to remain in the mix for the best record in the league, as they’re behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-1) in net rating this season at +13.0.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s Western Conference battle.
Nuggets vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nuggets -8.5 (-110)
- Kings +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -345
- Kings: +275
Total
- 243.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Nuggets vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11
- Time: 11:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, Altitude
- Nuggets record: 7-2
- Kings record: 3-7
Nuggets vs. Kings Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Tamar Bates – out
- Aaron Gordon – probable
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Curtis Jones – out
- Jamal Murray – probable
Kings Injury Report
- Dylan Caldwell – out
- Domantas Sabonis – questionable
- Keegan Murray – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
Nuggets vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jamal Murray OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-111)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Murray is worth a look in this market:
I’m buying Jamal Murray on the glass on Tuesday, as he enters this matchup with the Sacramento Kings averaging 5.3 rebounds per game.
Murray has at least four boards in six of his eight games this season, including a seven-rebound game against the Kings. Sacramento ranks just 26th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 18th in opponent rebounds per game.
The Nuggets guard is averaging 8.0 rebound chances per game, so he’ll just need to convert half of those to clear this prop on Tuesday.
Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
Denver knocked off the Kings at home earlier this season, but it did not cover the spread in that matchup, winning by just six points.
So, this is a tall task for the Nuggets on the road, as they are favored by 8.5 points. Still, I think they’re worth a bet – especially in this parlay – on Tuesday.
Denver ranks second in the NBA in net rating this season (+13.0), and it has a massive advantage across the board against a Sacramento team that is 23rd in offense, 27th in defense and 26th in net rating this season.
The Kings also could be down Domantas Sabonis (questionable, which would undoubtedly move the line in this game in Denver’s favor. The Nuggets have won four games in a row after a 3-2 start, and they should handle business in this matchup.
Pick: Nuggets -8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
