Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 19
The Denver Nuggets pulled off one of the most impressive wins of the 2024-25 season on Monday, as they ended the Golden State Warriors’ seven-game winning streak even though Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Christian Braun all missed the contest.
Aaron Gordon dropped 38 points, and Russell Westbrook had a triple-double to lead Denver to a huge road win and keep it in the mix for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. On Wednesday, the Nuggets will play another team in the mix for that No. 2 seed in the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers knocked off the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, but they lost to this Denver team on Friday – albeit on the second night of a back-to-back. Luka Doncic missed that game, but he played in Los Angeles’ 23-point win over the Nuggets back on Feb. 22.
A groin injury to LeBron James has knocked the Lakers back a little in the Western Conference standings, but they’re still just one game behind Denver.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nuggets +2 (-110)
- Lakers -2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: +110
- Lakers: -130
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nuggets vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 19
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Nuggets record: 44-25
- Lakers record: 42-25
Nuggets vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Christian Braun – questionable
- Aaron Gordon – probable
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Nikola Jokic – questionable
- Jamal Murray – questionable
- Julian Strawther – out
Lakers Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – probable
- Rui Hachimura – out
- LeBron James – out
- Trey Jemison III – questionable
- Maxi Kleber – out
Nuggets vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These prop picks were made before odds were released and are suggestions based off of recent player performance.
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Michael Porter Jr. OVER Rebounds
With Denver coming out of the weekend a little banged up, I’ll target one of the few healthy players on the roster in Michael Porter Jr.
MPJ is averaging 7.0 rebounds per game this season, and he had an eight-rebound game against the Lakers back on Feb. 22 before grabbing just four on Friday. Since then, MPJ has rebounded nicely with 11 and 10 boards in his last two games. He’s worth a shot in this market against a Lakers team that really only has one rotation-viable center in Jaxson Hayes.
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Austin Reaves OVER Points
With James missing the Lakers’ last five games, Reaves has picked up the slack in a big way. The Lakers guard is averaging 28.0 points per game over that stretch, scoring 28 or more points in four straight games.
He dropped a smooth 37 on Denver the last time these teams played, and he should have yet another huge workload on Wednesday night. Overall, Reaves is averaging 19.6 points per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
This game is going to come down to whether or not Denver is able to play Jokic, Braun and Murray, as it’s hard to see the bench putting together another huge game to pull off an upset.
However, I think there is some value in the total in this game if they do suit up.
These teams combined for over 250 points without Doncic playing on Friday, and the Nuggets are in the bottom 10 in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 games. The Lakers, on the other hand, were a top-10 defense for a significant stretch, but they’ve fallen out of that range during their last 10 games.
All season long Denver has looked to play at a fast tempo (fifth in the league in pace), and I don’t expect that to change if it has most of its rotation in action. Even if it doesn't, the Nuggets may try to get out in transition for easy baskets to make up for their lack of shot-making and shot creation.
The Nuggets also have the fourth-best OVER record in the NBA this season.
Pick: OVER 231.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.