Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Christmas Day
For the second time in as many games, the Denver Nuggets will take on the Phoenix Suns – this time at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
The Suns were blown out on Monday night – 117-90 – pushing them down to the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference. The loss was Phoenix’s third straight, and it’s now just 14-14 on the season despite a 13-5 record when Kevin Durant is in the lineup.
Devin Booker did not play for the Suns on Monday, and he’s listed as … for Christmas Day, leading to oddsmakers setting the Suns as home underdogs in this matchup.
Denver has been anything but good against the spread, but it’s 16-11 straight up and riding another MVP-caliber season from Nikola Jokic. The Joker had 32 points, two rebounds and seven dimes in the blowout win over Phoenix on Monday.
This is the fifth and final day on Christmas, so if you’re looking to close out the night with a bang, I have you covered.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, prop bets and my game prediction on Dec. 25.
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nuggets -2.5 (-110)
- Suns +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -142
- Suns: +120
Total
- 233.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Nuggets vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 25
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN
- Nuggets record: 16-11
- Suns record: 14-14
Nuggets vs. Suns Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Vlatko Cancar – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Jamal Murray – questionable
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen – out
- Bol Bol – out
- Devin Booker – out
- Collin Gillespie – out
- TyTy Washington – out
Nuggets vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic OVER 29.5 Points (-125)
The MVP favorite at this point in the 2024-25 season, Jokic is averaging 30.9 points per game while shooting an insane 56.8 percent from the field and 51.4 percent from 3-point range.
He’s coming off a 32-point game against these Suns in just 29:45 of playing time, and he’s picked up 30 or more points in half of his games (12 out of 24) in the 2024-25 season.
Phoenix has really struggled to defend the paint this season, ranking 20th in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game. That sets up well for the three-time MVP to control this game on Wednesday.
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyus Jones UNDER 6.5 Assists (-110)
Tyus Jones is starting and playing quality minutes for the Suns in the 2024-25 campaign, but he’s failed to clear 6.5 assists in seven of his last 10 games and is averaging exactly 6.5 assists per game on the season.
If Booker returns in this game, it could take the ball out of Jones’ hands a bit as a playmaker. Not only that, but he only had two assists in the loss to Denver on Monday – despite the fact that the Nuggets rank dead last in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
I’m fading Jones when it comes to this prop on Wednesday.
Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
Booker’s status will matter a lot when it comes to the odds for this game, but I still think Denver is in a good spot to win this matchup.
The Nuggets didn’t have Jamal Murray in Monday’s victory, and they’ve actually been impressive on the road this season, winning eight of their 15 games overall.
Meanwhile, the Suns are in a tailspin, struggling to generate offense outside of Durant on a consistent basis.
Phoenix is just 1-2 against the spread as a home underdog and 3-8 as an underdog overall in the 2024-25 season. The Suns’ inability to protect the paint is also a huge issue against a Denver team that is No. 2 in the NBA in points in the paint per game.
I’ll back the Nuggets to win the nightcap on Christmas.
Pick: Nuggets Moneyline (-142)
