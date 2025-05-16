Nuggets vs. Thunder Opening Odds for Game 7 (OKC Heavily Favored at Home)
For the second straight series this postseason, the Denver Nuggets are playing in a Game 7.
Denver was able to force a Game 7 on Thursday night, beating the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder by 12 points in Denver. Dating back to last season, the Nuggets have gone to seven games in three straight series (they lost to Minnesota in a Game 7 at home in 2024).
Oklahoma City is the favorite to win the NBA Finals this season at +135 at DraftKings, but it has been on the ropes against Denver all series long. The Thunder lost Game 1 at home and Game 3 in Denver before falling behind in the fourth quarter in Games 4 and 5. While OKC came back to win both Game 4 and Game 5, it has not been as dominant in this series as it was during the regular season.
The Thunder posted one of the five best against the spread records in the regular season, and they finished with the best record and net rating in the NBA.
So, it’s not surprising that they’re favored at home in Game 7. The question is: Will they cover?
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets have a ton of experience in Game 7s, playing in six during his career and posting a 4-2 record. Can Denver, which has been elite against the spread as a road underdog, advance to the Western Conference Finals?
Here’s a look at the opening odds for Game 7 on Sunday afternoon.
Nuggets vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nuggets +7 (-110)
- Thunder -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: +225
- Thunder: -278
Total
- 212.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
If there’s one trend to watch in this series, it’s that Denver has covered the spread in five of six games. The only game Denver failed to do so was Game in OKC when it lost by 43 points.
As good as the Thunder have been in the 2024-25 season, they have not gotten enough help for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on offense.
Secondary scorers like Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have struggled mightily in the playoffs, with Williams shooting just 3-for-16 from the field in the Thunder’s Game 6 loss.
Overall in this series, Williams is averaging just 16.5 points per game while shooting 33.7 percent from the field and 21.2 percent from beyond the arc. Holmgren hasn’t been much better, averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from 3.
The Nuggets have a ton of experience in big games, especially since they won the title in 2023, and they may be undervalued in this matchup.
OKC has not been able to sustain leads in this series outside of Game 2, and the Nuggets have kept five of six games within seven points (or won outright) in this series.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
