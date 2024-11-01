Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Nov. 1
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves matched up in the second round of the playoffs last season, and now they’ll meet for the first time in the 2024-25 season on Friday night.
Both teams are off to 2-2 starts this season, with the Nuggets needing overtime to beat the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets in their last two games
Denver clearly has some issues shooting the ball, but the Wolves are still getting their new core together after trading Karl-Anthony Towns in the offseason.
Let’s break down the odds, prediction more for this Western Conference clash.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nuggets +4 (-108)
- Timberwolves -4 (-112)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: +150
- Timberwolves: -180
Total
- 218.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 1
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Nuggets record: 2-2
- Timberwolves record: 2-2
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Vlatko Cancar – probable
- Aaron Gordon – probable
- PJ Hall – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Jalen Pickett – out
- Spencer Jones – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Jaylen Clark – out
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Leonard Miller – out
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Key Players to Watch
Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic: The Nuggets may be struggling, but Nikola Jokic is going OFF. He’s averaging 31.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game, and he had 29 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists in the Nuggets’ win over the Nets on Wednesday.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards: Edwards is averaging 30.0 points per game on the season, and he had 24 in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks his last time out – finishing with 37 points. Does Ant have a big game against a Denver team that struggled against him in the playoffs last season?
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
There are two prop bets that that I love in this game that I broke down in today’s Best NBA Prop Bets column:
Julius Randle OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-135)
Julius Randle has picked up seven or more rebounds in three of his four games with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him do that again on Friday against Denver.
Randle is averaging over 14 rebound chances per game this season, and the Nuggets are 23rd in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game (47.0) through four games.
Given Randle’s prowess on the glass – over 9.0 rebounds per game in each of the last five seasons – this line is way too low for him tonight.
Michael Porter Jr. OVER 19.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
Looking at the Nuggets-Timberwolves matchup, Michael Porter Jr. could be in line for a big game after finding his 3-point shot in the Nuggets’ overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week.
After starting the season 4-for-20 from beyond the arc, MPJ hit 4-of-7 shots from deep, finishing the game with 16 points and five rebounds. He’s now cleared 19.5 points and rebounds in three of his four games, putting up 23, 18, 22 and 21 through four games.
While I don’t expect MPJ to dominate on the glass all season, he is averaging 14.8 rebound chances per game so far. Not only that, but he should see his scoring continue to rise as his 3-point shot falls. The Nuggets forward could clear this total solely on points, and I expect this to be a closely contested game after these teams went the distance in their playoff series last season.
Picks: Julius Randle OVER 6.5 Rebounds, Michael Porter Jr. OVER 19.5 Points and Rebounds
