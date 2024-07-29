Odds to Win AFC West in 2024 Season (Chiefs Viewed as Big Favorite to Win Ninth Straight Division Crown
As training camp gets underway, there are plenty of teams with a ton of optimism entering the 2024 season, but there may not be much hope in the AFC West.
The Chiefs have owned the AFC West for close to a decade now, winning eight straight division titles. Oddsmakers are counting on a ninth in a row from the two-time defending Super Bowl champions as the team enters as a big favorite with Patrick Mahomes at the control.
Who stands the best at chance of usurping the Chiefs in 2024? Here are the full list of odds for the AFC West at the start of training camp.
2024 AFC West Odds
- Kansas City Chiefs: -230
- Los Angeles Chargers: +350
- Las Vegas Raiders: +900
- Denver Broncos: +2000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Chiefs Expected to Win Ninth Straight AFC West
The Chiefs have been at the top of the division prior to Patrick Mahomes taking over as the quarterback, and the expectation is that the two-time defending Super Bowl champs are set to win it yet again.
Oddsmakers give Kansas City a 69.7% chance to win the AFC West for a ninth consecutive season.
While KC is seeking a third straight Super Bowl title, the team benefits from a likely down division yet again without a true contender that can take the division from them.
The Chargers are lined as a worthy foe for KC this season, but there are a fair amount of questions for LA heading into the first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. While Harbaugh is a proven commodity at the NFL level, the Chargers are still replacing a ton of key pieces around Justin Herbert and it may take more than one offseason.
Meanwhile, the Raiders aren’t viewed as a threat to win the AFC West in the first full season of Antonio Pierce nor are the Denver Broncos, who have a quarterback competition between rookie Bo Nix, offseason acquisition Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham.
All of this is to say that the Chiefs are entering the season as the prohibitive favorite to win the AFC West. The team has the best player in the sport, Mahomes, a loaded defense, and the system in place to not just win this division, but contend for another Super Bowl.
