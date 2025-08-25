Odds to Win the AFC for Every Team in 2025 (Ravens or Bills Will Finally End Chiefs' Reign)
The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC in recent seasons. They have represented the AFC in the Super Bowl in five of the past six seasons, with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021-22 being the only team to usurp them during this run.
The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Ravens have continuously hung with the Chiefs in the regular season, but have fallen short in the postseason. Will this year be any different? The oddsmakers seem to think so. Let's dive into it.
AFC Championship Odds
- Ravens +340
- Bills +350
- Chiefs +410
- Texans +1100
- Bengals +1100
- Broncos +1300
- Chargers +1400
- Steelers +2200
- Colts +3000
- Jaguars +3000
- Dolphins +3500
- Patriots +3500
- Raiders +5500
- Titans +8000
- Jets +10000
- Browns +15000
The Ravens will enter the 2025 NFL season as the +340 favorites to win the AFC. If you translate those odds to implied probability, they have a 22.73% chance of representing the conference in the Super Bowl. Just behind them is the Buffalo Bills at +350.
The Chiefs, despite dominating the AFC Championship in recent years, are third on the odds list at +410. Many football fans didn't believe in Kansas City last season, winning a handful of its games in the regular season by late-game heroics.
There is a significant gap between the Chiefs and the next-best teams. The next two teams are the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals, both at +1100. The Texans won the AFC the previous two seasons, but still looked like a distant fourth-best team and will need to improve if they want to hang with the top dogs in the conference. The Bengals have missed the playoffs the past two seasons, but they're healthy and hungry to return to the postseason this year. The Bengals have been put behind the 8-ball by starting slow the past two years, so overcoming that and starting hot will be pivotal if they want to go on a deep playoff run.
The Broncos (+1300), chargers (+1400), and Steelers (+2200) round out the AFC dark horses.
