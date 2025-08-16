Odds to Win the Big 10 in 2025 College Football Season (Ohio State Favored Over Penn State, Oregon)
With back-to-back national championships belonging to the Big Ten, it’s a new era of college football. The defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes (+185) and Penn State (+240) return at the top of the odds board, but who else could be in contention?
For starters, Ohio State might be the most “reload, not rebuild” program in the country, but this year’s reload comes with real risk. With new coordinators on both sides of the ball and just over five returning starters, it’s fair to wonder if talent alone can carry them to another Big Ten title. Still, when your depth chart is stacked with five-star recruits and future first-rounders like Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs, doubt tends to feel foolish. If Julian Sayin clicks early at quarterback, they could look unbeatable by November.
But Penn State is no longer just knocking on the door — this is the year they have to kick it down. Drew Allar returns as the Big Ten’s most experienced quarterback, flanked by elite running backs and a reloaded receiver room, and the defense should again be one of the country’s best under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. The Nittany Lions will be favored in nearly every game except one: Nov. 1 at Ohio State. If they finally get over the hump, it’ll be because Allar finally wins one as the underdog.
Oregon (+320) has as much upside as any team in the Big Ten, but it’s paired with more unknowns than usual. A new-look offense led by Dante Moore and revamped trenches on both sides mean the Ducks will be relying on talent over cohesion early. Fortunately, their soft opening schedule gives them time to gel before a trip to Penn State in late September. If they can escape with one loss and grow from there, Oregon will be in the playoff picture again.
I like Illinois (+4200) as this year’s most logical sleeper. The Illini return more production than anyone in the league and benefit from the best schedule in the conference, avoiding Penn State, Oregon, and Michigan and hosting Ohio State. Luke Altmyer is quietly becoming a top-tier Big Ten signal caller, and the defense brings back playmakers across the board. If they steal a big one at home, Illinois might not just crash the title race — they could help decide it.
Indiana (+4200) made the leap in 2024; now comes the harder part: staying there. Curt Cignetti's team overachieved with a roster built through the portal, and he’s trying the same formula again this year with Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza at quarterback and a rebuilt supporting cast. The defense should still be stingy, but a tougher schedule looms. A repeat playoff run is unlikely, but another 8-9 win season would prove Indiana’s no fluke — and that Cignetti’s here to stay.
2025 Big Ten Odds
- Ohio State: +185
- Penn State: +240
- Oregon: +320
- Michigan: +1000
- USC: +2100
- Iowa: +3700
- Nebraska: +3900
- Illinois: +4100
- Indiana: +4200
- Washington: +6000
- Michigan State: +11000
- Minnesota: +12000
- Wisconsin: +14000
- UCLA: +18000
- Maryland: +30000
- Northwestern: +30000
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.