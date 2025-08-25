Odds to Win the NFC for Every Team in 2025 (Will Eagles Repeat as Champions?)
The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC last season for the third time in eight years and the second time in three years, and now they are showing no signs of slowing down. With almost their entire Super Bowl-inning roster returning for the 2025 campaign, it's hard to come up with a reason as to why they won't make another deep playoff run.
As a result, they sit alone atop the odds list to win the NFC this season. Before they kick things off against the Dallas Cowboys on Opening Night, let's take a look at the full list of odds to win the conference.
NFC Championship Odds
- Eagles +360
- Lions +550
- 49ers +900
- Rams +950
- Packers +1000
- Commanders +1000
- Vikings +1000
- Buccaneers +1200
- Bears +2000
- Cardinals +2000
- Cowboys +2200
- Seahawks +2700
- Falcons +3000
- Panthers +4500
- Giants +10000
- Saints +15000
The Eagles will enter the season as the +360 favorite to win the NFC for the third time in four years. If you translate those odds to implied probability, they have a 21.74% chance of pulling it off.
The Detroit Lions are second on the odds list at +550. What might be surprising to some is that the San Francisco 49ers are third on the odds list at +900. The 49ers won the NFC Championship two years ago, but suffered through a season from hell in 2024, where everything that could have gone wrong went wrong. Now, they're healthy and get to play by far the easiest schedule in the league. The Buccaneers, Texans, and Rams (twice) are the only opponents they'll face this season who made the playoffs last year.
The Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, and Washington Commanders are next on the odds list. The Commanders met the Eagles in the NFC Championship last season, but fell short with a Super Bowl berth on the line. Jayden Daniels had a historic season as a rookie quarterback, and if he can build off that in 2025, the Commanders are going to be a dangerous team for any opponent to face.
The only teams with almost no shot of winning the conference are the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints, who are both set at north of 100-1 to win the NFC.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!