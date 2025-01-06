Odds to Win the NFC Ahead of the NFL Playoffs (NFC Playoffs are Wide Open)
The Detroit Lions took down the Minnesota Vikings in the final game of the 2024 NFL regular season, earning themselves the right to the No. 1 seed and the perks that come along with it.
Now that the NFC Playoff field is set, it's time to take a step back and look at each team's odds to represent the conference at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.
As expected, the Lions are favored, but this side of the bracket is relatively wide open ahead of the wild card round.
NFC Championship Odds
- Lions +130
- Eagles +320
- Vikings +650
- Packers +950
- Buccaneers +1000
- Rams +1400
- Commanders +1700
The Lions are favorites to win the NFC Championship at +130, an implied probability of 43.48%. Behind them, the Eagles are the team with the next best odds at +320 but even with that being the case, the NFC is relatively wide open, especially compared to the other side of the bracket.
The Commanders have the longest odds amongst all NFC squads at +1700, but in the AFC, there are three separate teams with +3000 odds or longer, leaving the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, and Chargers as the only realistic options to represent the AFC.
That fact is further proven by how short the betting lines are for the opening rounds. The largest spread in the NFC is the Eagles, who are set as 4.5-point favorites against the Packers. The Buccaneers are three-point favorites to the Commanders and the Vikings are just 1.5-point favorites to the Rams.
The Lions await the lowest seed in the second round. The only teams we know they won't face are the Eagles or the Buccaneers. If all favorites win, the Lions will face the Vikings in a rematch of their Week 18 game. If the Packers upset the Eagles as the No. 7 seed, they'll face the Lions no matter the result of the other games.
The road to New Orleans goes through Detroit.
