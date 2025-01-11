Ohio State Opens as Massive Favorite in National Championship Game vs. Notre Dame
Ohio State and Notre Dame will meet for the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship!
After a thrilling win for Notre Dame and a gritty victory for Ohio State, the stage is set for this year’s National Championship Game.
Ohio State, who has emerged as the clear cut favorite to win following an impressive run through the postseason, is a massive favorite in the National Championship Game against Notre Dame, who has battled injuries all season long to get to the title game.
Below, you will find the opening odds and information for the National Championship Game.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ohio State: -9.5 (-110)
- Notre Dame: +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ohio State: -410
- Notre Dame: +315
Total: 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Monday, January 20th
- Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Ohio State Heavily Favored to Beat Notre Dame
While some of the key figures are different, this is a rematch of last season’s Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup that was decided on the final play of the game. In a defensive minded affair, Ohio State scored the game winning touchdown with Notre Dame only having 10 men on the field.
Now, the stakes are far higher, but also the team’s are much different.
Notre Dame has leaned on its depth on defense as well as dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard to out-last its opponents in the College Football Playoff.
Meanwhile, Ohio State has been able to put together a formidable run, blitzing the likes of Tennessee and Oregon before pulling away late in the Cotton Bowl to beat Texas 28-14 with a defensive score from Jack Sawyer inside the Ohio State 15 to ice the victory.
Now, the Buckeyes are a massive favorite to win the first 12 team College Football Playoff.
Can Notre Dame continue its special run that has faced many twists and turns this season, or will it be a stepping stone to the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have realized its final form as the best team in the country. The betting market has left no doubt that this Ohio State team is a juggernaut, and it’ll take a big effort from the Irish to keep up in the National Championship Game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.