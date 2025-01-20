Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Final Score Prediction for National Championship Game
We have one game left in the college football season with Ohio State looking to make good on preseason expectations that had the team as one of the favorites to win the title.
It’s been a long and winding road for the Buckeyes as well as its opponent Notre Dame to get to this point, but both are one win away from a historic title. However, oddsmakers aren’t counting on a super competitive game, installing the Buckeyes as considerable favorites for this one.
Below, you will find the gameday odds as well as a final score prediction for the National Championship Game.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ohio State: -8.5 (-106)
- Notre Dame: +8.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Ohio State: -375
- Notre Dame: +2200
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
While Notre Dame deserves a ton of credit for getting to the National Championship Game despite facing injuries all season and a limited offense to other typical title contenders, the team is going to run into a buzzsaw in Ohio State.
The Buckeyes have unleashed its full arsenal of playmakers this postseason, winning all three games by double figures against elite opponents like Tennessee, Oregon and Texas.
As noted in our betting preview, Notre Dame is not equipped to hang with the Buckeyes on Monday night in Atlanta.
Notre Dame continues to outperform oddsmakers expectations, winning back-to-back coin flips against Georgia and Penn State, but this is where the team finally meets its match.
The Fighting Irish continue to be limited on offense, needing some late explosive playmaking to get ahead of Penn State, and will now be down left tackle Andrew Knapp, who suffered a high ankle sprain. Ironically, the team will go back to preseason starter Charles Jagusah, who missed the entire regular season with a torn pectoral muscle but was available for the Orange Bowl. Can he hold up against an elite Ohio State defensive line?
The Penn State defensive line lost its leverage in the second half of the Orange Bowl as the team failed to pounce on an early lead. However, Ohio State grades out above the elite Nittany Lions rush defense, fifth in yards per carry allowed and EPA/Rush in the regular season.
It all starts with the ground game for the Fighting Irish, and I don’t believe it will hold up against Ohio State, which has the top success rate overall in the country. I struggle to see Notre Dame moving the chains consistently and going on methodical scoring drives.
Meanwhile, the ND defense will finally face a high-octane passing game. While the team shut down Indiana’s highly touted passing game, it’s clear that Ohio State has the highest ceiling in the nation. After facing a backup quarterback for Georgia and a Penn State passing game that didn’t register a completion to a wide receiver, the Buckeyes will be able to find answers down the field that can open up rushing lanes for the likes of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.
Even though it looked clunky at times, Ohio State still registered more than six yards per play against Texas (66th percentile when compared to each game in 2023, per GameOnPaper) and averaged more than eight yards per dropback (79th percentile).
The Buckeyes defense will keep a lid on this Notre Dame offense that remains limited. The group is outside the top 40 in EPA/Pass and if this team falls behind early, it’ll be tough sledding to get back in the game.
Meanwhile, the Ohio State offense continues to stress the opposing defense with efficient play-calling and a bevy of different options around the field.
Ohio State can really separate in this one as Notre Dame will struggle to get much traction on the offensive side of the ball with a subpar passing game to that of Ohio State’s. I think this game sets up to be a blowout.
Final Score Prediction: Ohio State 42, Notre Dame 10
