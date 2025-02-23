Ohio State vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 23
Ohio State and UCLA are set to throw down in a Sunday Big Ten showdown.
Ohio State needs to string wins together in a hurry if they want any hope of making the NCAA Tournament while UCLA is seeking some level of momentum after dropping two of its last three games.
Let's dive into the odds, player props, and my best bet for this Buckeyes vs. Bruins matchup.
Ohio State vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Ohio State +6.5 (-110)
- UCLA -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ohio State +230
- UCLA -285
Total: 138.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Ohio State vs. UCLA How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, February 23
- Game Time: 3:45 PM EST
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Ohio State Record: 15-12 (7-9 conference)
- UCLA Record: 19-8 (10-6 conference)
Ohio State vs. UCLA Best Prop Bets
Eric Dailey Jr. UNDER 0.5 Three Pointers Made (+115) via BetMGM
Eric Dailey Jr. of UCLA already averages less than 1.0 3-point shots made per game and now he and the Bruins have to face one of the best perimeter defenses in the country. Ohio State ranks seventh in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc. I'm surprised we can get this bet at plus-money.
Bruce Thornton OVER 13.5 Points (-125) via BetMGM
Bruce Thornton is already averaging 17.1 points per game but his point total is set well below that in this game at just 13.5. The Buckeyes will face a Bruins team that ranks 132nd in opponent effective percentage, which should up Thornton to at least reach 14 points.
Ohio State vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick
UCLA's biggest strength is being able to force turnovers, ranking second in the country in opponent turnovers per possession. The Bruins run into problems when they face a team that does a great job of not coughing up the ball. Unfortunately for them, Ohio State turns the ball over on just 15.4% of possessions which ranks inside the top 80 in all of college basketball.
When it comes to shooting, Ohio State has the advantage both offensively and defensively, outranking the Bruins in effective field goal percentage and opponent effective field goal percentage. That tells me as long as they don't allow UCLA to force turnovers at a high rate, Ohio State can keep this score within range.
Pick: Ohio State +6.5 (-110) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!