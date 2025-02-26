Ohio State vs. USC Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 26
Both the Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans are on three-game losing streaks entering Wednesday night’s matchup at USC.
Neither of these squads is making the NCAA Tournament – barring a Cinderella run in the Big Ten Tournament – and oddsmakers have this matchup set as a near pick’em on Wednesday.
The Buckeyes are just 3-6 straight up in true road games, but they have outplayed the Trojans in Big Ten play, ranking a game ahead of them in the conference standings.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my best bet and some players to watch for this late-night college basketball matchup.
Ohio State vs. USC Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ohio State +1.5 (-125)
- USC -1.5 (-+105)
Moneyline
- Ohio State: -108
- USC: -112
Total
- 152.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Ohio State vs. USC How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Galen Center
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Ohio State record: 15-13
- USC record: 14-13
Ohio State vs. USC Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Ohio State
I don’t have a prop for the Buckeyes in this game, but watch out for lead guard Bruce Thornton, who is averaging over 17 points per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field on the season. Thronton is set at 17.5 points at multiple sportsbooks on Wednesday night.
USC
- Saint Thomas 6+ Rebounds (-105)
The Buckeyes rank outside the top 100 in the country in opponent rebounds per game this season, which opens up a nice spot for USC’s leading rebounder – Saint Thomas – on Wednesday.
Thomas enters this game averaging exactly six boards per game, but he’s reached this prop much more often than not, picking up at least six rebounds in 17 of his 27 contests.
Ohio State vs. USC Prediction and Pick
The Ohio State offense has struggled mightily as of late, scoring just 110 total points over its last two games.
However, this could be a spot to buy low on the Buckeyes, as USC ranks 257th in the country in opponent points per game (74.3) and has been one of the best OVER teams in the country.
The OVER is 20-7 in the Trojans’ games this season – the third-best mark in the country.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes haven’t been a horrible offense all season, as they rank 41st in adjusted offensive efficiency and 74th in the country in points per game (78.2).
With both of these teams desperate for a win, I wouldn’t be shocked if this game goes down to the wire – especially with this spread at just 1.5 points. I’ll take the OVER since it’s been so profitable when the Trojans are in action.
Pick: OVER 152.5 (-108)
