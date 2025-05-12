Oilers vs. Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Best NHL Prop Bet for Game 4
The Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers will face off in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Monday evening.
Vegas clawed its way back into the series on Saturday after dropping the first pair of games at home. The Oilers, who are favored on Monday, have a chance to take a commanding lead before heading back to Vegas in a goal-heavy series where the road team is 3-0.
Here’s a look at the odds and my Game 4 prediction.
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Odds, Puck Line and Total for Game 3
Puck Line
- Vegas Golden Knights +1.5 (-225)
- Edmonton Oilers -1.5 (+180)
Moneyline
- Vegas Golden Knights (+106)
- Edmonton Oilers (-128)
Total
- OVER 6.5 (-138)
- UNDER 6.5 (+112)
Golden Knights vs. Oilers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 12
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Oilers lead 2-1
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Injury Reports
Golden Knights Injury Report
- Mark Stone - Day to Day
- Brandon Saad - Day to Day
Oilers Injury Report
- Calvin Pickard - Day to Day
- Mattias Ekholm - Out
- Alec Regula - Out
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Best NHL Prop Bet
Edmonton Oilers
- Connor McDavid 4+ Shots on Goal (+138) via FanDuel
It wouldn’t be the NHL playoffs if Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl weren’t dominating the scoring ranks. The two of them sit No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in playoff points heading into Game 4 against Vegas with 16 and 15.
The prolific offensive power duo are engineering Edmonton’s playoff-leading rate of 32.8 shots on goal per game. In this series, McDavid is generating an game average of four while he is peppering opposing netminders with 9.71 per 60 minutes and 3.9 per game in the playoffs according to MoneyPuck.
Draisaitl has seen more success with his shots on goal in this series as he’s posted a shooting percentage of 25% to McDavid’s 8.3%, causing oddsmakers to give McDavid’s 4+ shots on goal prop slightly better value with a price of +138.
Vegas Golden Knights
- Jack Eichel Over 0.5 Assists (-140) via FanDuel
Jack Eichel has led Vegas with five points in this series — all of which assists. He’s riding a six-game assist streak that’s printed a total of 10 onto the scoresheets, six of which have been primary assists.
Per MoneyPuck, Eichel is producing a rate of 2.59 per 60 minutes, which ranks him No. 18 overall in the playoffs.
Eichel’s linemate Mark Stone, who leads the Knights with four playoff goals, will be a gametime decision. Stone’s availability should influence the price on Eichel’s assists prop, but regardless of who’s skating with him, he’s primed to set up a goal — especially on a power play that’s converting at a 29.6% clip.
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Prediction and Pick
Although the road team is undefeated throughout the first three games of this series, the Oilers have commanded 5-on-5 play in every period with the exception of the opening frame of Game 2 per Natural Stat Trick.
Aside from some inconsistent goaltending, this Oilers offense is on a mission to replicate their run to the Stanley Cup Final last season, totaling the second-most high danger shots for. Aside from the likes of McDavid and Draisaitl playing at full potential, Evan Bouchard is leading all defencemen in points while supporting stats such as Ryan Nugent Hopkins are both generating above three expected goals per game.
Speaking of expected goals, the Oilers are also leading the playoffs with a rate of 58.6%. I expect them to keep the momentum flowing and push the Knights to the brink on Monday.
Pick: Oilers (-128 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.