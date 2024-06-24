Oilers vs. Panthers Best NHL Prop Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 7
The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will face-off in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight in what will be the conclusion to one of the most entertaining NHL playoffs in recent history.
Can the Oilers complete the comeback after being down 0-3 in the series? Can the Florida Panthers stop the bleeding and win their first Cup in franchise history? Will Connor McDavid win his first career Stanley Cup? All of those questions will be answered tonight.
You can check out the odds for the game as well as who I think will win it in my full betting preview here. In this article, I'm going to dive into my three favorite player props.
All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 Prop Bets
- Sergei Bobrovsky OVER 24.5 (-115)
- Connor McDavid Anytime Goal (+140)
- Game to go to Overtime (+270)
Sergei Bobrovsky OVER 24.5 (-115)
The Oilers are averaging 27.67 shots on goal per 60 minutes in this series yet Bobrovky's save total is set at just 24.5. Edmonton is going to have the pedal to the metal all night long and as long as Bobrovsky doesn't melt and get pulled, I think there's a great chance the Oilers pepper him with enough shots that he goes over 24.5 saves.
Connor McDavid Anytime Goal (+140)
It's Connor McDavid's time. It feels almost like destiny that this is how he wins his first Stanley Cup career and the only thing that could be a cherry on top would be him scoring a goal in tonight's Game 7. He has already scored three goals this series and with one point tonight, he'd be tied for the third most points in a single postseason in NHL history.
If you're going to give me plus-money on McDavid to score in a Game 7, I'm going to take it.
Game to go to Overtime (+270)
I use analytics and metrics to place my bets, but they're being thrown out the window for this specific prop bet tonight. We haven't seen an overtime in a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final since 1954 but this could be the year that streak is snapped.
Despite not seeing an overtime game so far this series, the metrics have been close. The Oilers have had the slight edge in expected goals while the Panthers have the slight advantage in CORSI%. With how dramatic this series has been, it would only make sense that it comes down to a sudden death overtime with the Stanley Cup on the line.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
