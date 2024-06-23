Oilers vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for Stanley Cup Final Game 7
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are on the brink of history. No team since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs have stormed back after being down 0-3 in the series to win the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers are one win away from doing exactly that, after rattling off three straight victories.
The Panthers looked like the superior team through the first three games, but now the Oilers have outscored them by a combined 18-5 in their wins. Florida was ready to celebrate its first Stanley Cup in franchise history and now they all of a sudden look lost, frustrated, and without answers.
The winner-take-all Game 7 is set to take place on Monday night. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on the game.
Oilers vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total for Game 7
Puck Line:
- Oilers +1.5 (-285)
- Panthers -1.5 (+230)
Moneyline:
- Oilers -105
- Panthers -114
Total:
- 5.5 (Over +122/Under -150)
Oilers vs. Panthers How to Watch Game 7
- Date: Monday, June 24
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena
- How to watch (TV): ABC
- Series: Tied 3-3
Oilers vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Oilers Injury Report
- Troy Stecher, D - Out (Ankle)
- Evander Kane, LW - Questionable (Hip)
Panthers Injury Report
- No active players are currently on the injury report
Oilers vs. Panthers Key Players to Watch for Game 7
Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid: The Oilers' captain and the best hockey player on the planet, Connor McDavid, is the player to watch in Game 7. He dragged the Oilers back into this series and is now the overwhelming betting favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP, no matter which team wins Game 7.
He is one point away from tying Wayne Gretzky in 1988 for the third most points in a single postseason in NHL history and two points away from tying Mario Lemieux in 1991 for the second most points. Three points in Game 7 would give him sole possession of second place in the record books for the most points in a single postseason with 45, two back from Gretzky in 1985 for the most all-time.
Florida Panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky: If the Panthers want any chance of winning Game 7, they need their goalie to step up in a big way. He was listed as the -500 favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy ahead of Game 4, and since then has allowed 12 goals for a save percentage of .793. He needs to wipe those three games from his memory and return to the form he was in at the start of the series to give his team a chance on Monday night.
Oilers vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick for Game 7
I have bet on the Panthers in each of the last three games but it's time for me to switch things up and have faith in the Oilers. The body language being shown by Florida is at an all-time low and their goalie, Sergei Bobrovsky, has been downright abysmal in the three losses, sporting a save percentage of just .793.
It's extremely difficult, almost impossible, to shake off this feeling and show up with your "A" game after losing all momentum in the series and being on the cusp of arguably the biggest playoff collapse in NHL history.
Not only have the Oilers found the back of the net early and often in these last three games, but they've now taken the lead in the series for almost every single advanced metric. The Oilers have an expected goals per 60 minutes of 3.09 compared to the Panthers at 2.99.
Edmonton has figured out how to beat this Florida team and it will take a gargantuan mental and physical effort for the Panthers to overcome that on Monday night.
The Oilers are about to record one of the most iconic Stanley Cup wins in NHL history.
Pick: Oilers -105
