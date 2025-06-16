Oilers vs. Panthers Opening Odds for Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final (Panthers Favorited to Cap Series in 6)
The Florida Panthers are one victory away from being crowned as back-to-back Stanley Cup champions after trouncing the Oilers 5-2 in Game 5.
Florida’s best players are playing like their best players: Brad Marchand scored two in the triumph and has notched six goals in the Final — the most a player has scored since 1988. Sam Bennett added his 15th playoff goal to lead the playoffs. Bennett is the -165 favorite to win the Conn Cmythe while Marchand has the next shortest odds for playoff MVP at +440.
On the other hand, Connor McDavid scored his first goal of the series on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl has tallied both overtime goals in the Oilers’ two wins, but Edmonton is getting overwhelmed by Florida early in games with a scoring deficit of 11-4.
With these challenges continuing into Game 6 and now with having to win on the road and back at home, the Oilers face a steep climb as — if the series does go to seven — Florida has won a playoff-leading 10 road games.
That makes the Panthers extreme favorites to win Lord Stanley ahead of Tuesday’s puck drop.
Oilers vs. Panthers Game 6 Odds
Puck Line
- Panthers +1.5 (-205)
- Oilers -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Panthers (+122)
- Oilers (-146)
Total
- Over 6.5 (-102)
- Under 6.5 (-120)
Stanley Cup Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Edmonton Oilers +310
- Florida Panthers -400
Oilers vs. Panthers Correct Series Score
- Panthers Win 4-3 +330
Florida’s implied probability to win the Cup is at 80% ahead of Game 6. Series advantage aside, the Panthers have commanded the 5-on-5 shot attempt differential for the entirety of the series, holding a 288-257 lead in total chances.
Special teams was a concern for the Oilers early on, but the Panthers still have accomplished more in those situations, too. Florida has five power play goals, capitalizing on 30.4% of chances, in contrast to the Oilers’ four, which translates to a 17% success rate.
Adding to Edmonton’s challenges, goaltending has been an untenable issue between either Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard, who took over for Skinner in Game 4 after he allowed three strikes in the first period. Pickard recorded 22 saves on 23 shots and supported the Oilers to a thrilling 5-4 comeback overtime win, but followed that with a .778 SV% on 18 shots in Game 5.
Head coach Kris Knoblauch has not yet announced who will start in Edmonton’s cage for Game 6.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.