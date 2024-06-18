Oilers vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for Stanley Cup Final Game 5
The Edmonton Oilers kept their Stanley Cup dreams alive on Saturday night when they beat up on the Florida Panthers, winning by a final score of 8-1. They've earned the right to return to Florida for Game 5 tonight.
Remember, the last time a team came back from down 0-3 to win the Stanley Cup Final was the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942. The Oilers still need three-straight wins to pull it off, but they can take one step closer to achieving the improbable feat tonight.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's Game 5.
Oilers vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total for Game 5
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Puck Line:
- Oilers +1.5 (-235)
- Panthers -1.5 (+190)
Moneyline:
- Oilers +116
- Panthers -140
Total:
- 5.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Oilers vs. Panthers How to Watch Game 5
- Date: Tuesday, June 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena
- How to watch (TV): ABC
- Series: Panthers lead 3-1
Oilers vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Oilers Injury Report
- Troy Stecher, D - Out (Ankle)
Panthers Injury Report
- Aleksander Barkov Jr., C - Questionable (Head)
- Evander Kane, LW - Questionable (Hip)
Oilers vs. Panthers Key Players to Watch
Florida Panthers
Sergei Bobrovksy: Game 4 showed us how quickly things can get out of hand when a goalie doesn't play well. Sergei Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 16 shots and was pulled from the net, but the damage had already been done. Not only did his performance hurt his Conn Smythe Trophy odds in a big way, but it opened the door for the Oilers to get back in this series. He needs to put that game behind him and help his team win the Stanley Cup tonight.
Edmonton Oilers
Stuart Skinner: It may be cliché to say the two goalies are the two key players to watch, but I think it holds true in this case. Connor McDavid and the rest of the Oilers' explosive offensive is going to do its thing, but in order to give Edmonton a real chance at fighting back in this series, Stuart Skinner has to bring his "A" game every night. He can't afford another lackadaisical performance as the Oilers aren't going to win in blowout fashion again.
Oilers vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick for Game 5
We, as bettors, need to put the Game 4 blowout out of our mind and focus on the fact the Florida Panthers have been the better team this series. A mental lapse when you're playing in Edmonton with a 3-0 series lead can be understood, but now that they're back on their home ice with a chance to lift the Cup, I doubt it'll happen again.
Even with the Oilers 8-1 blowout win on Saturday, both teams are averaging the same amount of goals per game at 3.0 and the Oilers have only a slight advantage in expected goals, 3.29 per 60 minutes to 3.18.
Despite his bad performance in Game 4, Sergei Bobrovsky is the goalie you want to trust in a big spot with everything on the line. Stuart Skinner? Not so much.
The Oilers have to play a near perfect game to beat the Panthers when Bobrovsky is locked in so if you're backing Edmonton, you're either hoping for a perfect performance or for Bobrovsky to have a second-straight bad start.
I feel much more comfortable backing the Panthers, who with all things even, are the better team in this series.
Pick: Panthers -140
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!