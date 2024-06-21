Oilers vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for Stanley Cup Final Game 6
The Edmonton Oilers are halfway to achieving something that hasn't been done since 1942; win four straight games to win the Stanley Cup Final after being down 0-3 in the series.
Edmonton won Game 4 by a score of 8-1 and then followed it up with a 5-3 victory in Game 5. Sergei Bobrovsky, who has been a stone wall for the better part of the postseason, has all of a sudden looked shaky and the Oilers have seemingly figured out how to attack the Panthers' defense.
Now, the series returns to Edmonton for Game 6 and if the Oilers get another win tonight, they'll return to Florida for a winner-take-all Game 7 with the Stanley Cup on the line.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's Game 6.
Panthers vs. Oilers Odds, Spread, and Total for Game 6
All odds listed via FanDuel Sportsbook
Puck line:
- Panthers +1.5 (-265)
- Oilers -1.5 (+215)
Moneyline:
- Panthers +100
- Oilers -120
Total:
- 5.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Panthers vs. Oilers How to Watch Game 6
- Date: Friday, June 21
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Place
- How to watch (TV): ABC
- Series: Panthers lead 3-2
Panthers vs. Oilers Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Aleksander Barkov Jr., C - Questionable (Head)
Oilers Injury Report
- Troy Stecher, D - Out (Ankle)
- Evander Kane, LW - Questionable (Hip)
Panthers vs. Oilers Key Players to Watch
Florida Panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky: With the momentum of the series now in the Oilers' favor, the Panthers need their goaltender to steal them a series-clinching win. Sergei Bobrovsky hasn't looked himself the past two games and he hasn't had his best stuff in series-clinching games throughout the postseason. He needs to shake that off and step up in a big way tonight.
Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid: The best hockey player on the planet is desperate to get his first Stanley Cup win and he has dragged the Oilers back into this series. He is now the betting favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy and will likely win it even if the Panthers close out the series tonight. A forward from the losing team hasn't won the Conn Smythe Trophy since 1972.
Panthers vs. Oilers Prediction and Pick for Game 6
As tempting as it is to back the Oilers after how the previous two games have gone, we still need to think of this series as a whole. The Panthers got the better of Edmonton through the first three games and they did it with stifling defense and strong goaltending. Just because they haven't managed to play their type of game the past two outings doesn't mean they can't get back to doing that tonight.
Stuart Skinner has played strong between the pipes for the Oilers in Game 4 and Game 5, but now that the Oilers are back in the series, the pressure has begun to mount and in a tight spot with a lot on the line, I'm a lot more apt to back Bobrovsky of the Panthers than I am to trust Skinner.
The Panthers still lead this series in CORSI% (51.51%) and FENWICK (50.36%) which tells me things are close enough that things could sway back in Florida's favor in a hurry.
I think they stop the bleeding and win the Stanley Cup in Edmonton tonight.
Pick: Panthers +100
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!