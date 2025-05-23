Oilers vs. Stars Prediction, Odds, Best NHL Prop Bet for West Final Game 2
The Dallas Stars pressed the gas to blow by the mighty Edmonton Oilers offense in the third period with five goals in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.
Game 2 on Friday, May 23 is almost a pick’em, but lines are leaning slightly in favor of the Stars, who bested the Oilers in shots, faceoff percentage and special teams.
Eight Stars emerged with at least a point as Tyler Seguin paved the way as the game’s No. 1 star, setting the tone for this series with three entries on the scoresheet.
Let’s look at who adds intrigue to Game 2’s stat records and how we can predict the outcome.
Oilers vs. Stars Odds, Puck Line and Total
Puck Line
- Oilers +1.5 (-260)
- Stars -1.5 (+205)
Moneyline
- Oilers (-102)
- Stars (-118)
Total
- Over 6.5 (-102)
- Under 6.5 (-120)
Oilers vs. Stars How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 23 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Dallas 1-0
Oilers vs. Stars Best NHL Prop Bet
- Jake Oettinger Over 27.5 Saves (-115 at BetMGM)
The Stars’ best player had his worst game of the playoffs in Game 1. Oettinger posted a save percentage below .900 for the first time in the postseason, but was perfect on all four high-danger shots he faced according to Natural Stat Trick.
He uncharacteristically let a mid- and low-danger shot get by him before the offense in front of him blasted into the stratosphere in the third period, rendering those details as forgettable.
But I’m choosing to remember them for how I’m looking at the game script for Friday. Edmonton controlled 5-on-5 play immensely for the second and third period.
Although Oettinger was left with having faced only 24 shots, I’m expecting the Oilers to come out wheeling and dealing in Game 2. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins all registered four shots apiece in Game 1.
And lastly, the Stars are considerably less disciplined in penalties than the Oilers during these playoffs with 51 less minutes in the box, setting up those talents to have extra potential looks on Oettinger.
Don’t expect a poised Oettinger to post back-to-back duds.
Oilers vs. Stars Prediction and Pick
In last year’s Western Conference Final between these two, only one game exceeded six goals out of the six.
While we can look for Oettinger to fend off an Edmonton team that dominates these Oilers in 5-on-5 puck possessions in these playoffs (they outrank them No. 6 to No. 11 overall on Moneypuck), Skinner is playing behind a club that is projecting 2.09 expected goals per 60 minutes in the playoffs.
He’s always a wild card to handicap in the playoffs because you don’t know which Skinner will show up any given night. On Wednesday, we saw the version that struggled to track the puck in hairy situations late in the game, finishing with an .815 save percentage.
Skinner has either been that product or perfect in these playoffs. I’m looking for the Oilers’ star power and strong puck possession to override any room for goaltending inconsistencies to push this over six goals.
These experienced groups know each other all too well, and now that we’re settled in, let’s look for things to tighten up swiftly.
Pick: Under 6.5 (-122 at BetMGM)
