Oklahoma State vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
There’s another clinic primed to happen when No. 7 Oregon welcomes Oklahoma State in a Week 2 showdown that already feels like a high‑school bully picking sides at lunch.
The Ducks ripped through Montana State 59-13, setting the tone with surgical efficiency on offense, relentless defense and special teams that even made a mascot mishap look smooth.
The Cowboys are reeling, missing quarterback Hauss Hejny due to a broken foot and shipping in backup Zane Flores without much proven upside.
Oklahoma State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oklahoma State +28.5 (-118)
- Oregon -28.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma State (+2000)
- Oregon (-7000)
Total
- Over 57.5 (-105)
- Under 57.5 (-115)
- Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Oklahoma State Record: 1-0
- Oregon Record: 1-0
Oklahoma State vs. Oregon Key Player to Watch
Dante Moore, Quarterback – Oregon
Moore’s Week 1 showing featured completing 18 of 23 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns while tenderly carving up Montana State’s defense. But what set Moore apart was his poise — he didn’t need heroics, he needed discipline, and the Ducks leaned into that.
With Oregon’s offensive line creasing seams and anticipation built between Moore and his runners, especially running back Noah Whittington, the Ducks moved with orchestral precision. But that cohesion extends beyond just Moore’s arm — it's how he manages the game, reads progressions and keeps the multiple-threat defense honest.
In a spot where OSU is scrambling under center, Moore’s calm command in a hostile crowd should be a game‑shifting anchor.
Oklahoma State vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
This is more than just betting against a bum hand — it’s betting on capitalizing on a gap in everything from roster depth to quarterback health. The Ducks not only obliterated a strong FCS program, they did so with all three phases clicking, including special teams blocks and defensive dominance.
Meanwhile, OSU’s offense looks fractured: Hejny’s sidelined for at least five weeks after surgery, and Flores stepping in is less reassuring than a backup spotlight moment. Oregon ran similar lopsided results last year anyway, with four wins by 28-plus points.
Pick: Oregon -28.5 (-114 at FanDuel)
