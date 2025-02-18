Oklahoma vs. Florida Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 18
Florida’s path to a No. 1 seed continues to open up as the team continues to blast inferior opponents, evident in the team’s double digit win at home against South Carolina over the weekend.
The Gators remain home on Tuesday to face Oklahoma, who has spiraled during its first season in the SEC, losers of five of the last six as its strong non-conference season is nothing but a distant memory. Can Florida keep up its four game win streak against the spread and handle OU?
Here’s our betting preview.
Oklahoma vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oklahoma: +13.5 (-102)
- Florida: -13.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma: +720
- Florida: -1200
Total: 156.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oklahoma vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Oklahoma Record: 16-9
- Florida Record: 22-3
Oklahoma vs. Florida Best Prop Bets
Oklahoma
Jeremiah Fears Under 13.5 Points (-110)
The freshman guard has struggled as SEC play has ramped up, posting a ghastly 39% effective field goal percentage in league play.
He cleared this number over the weekend at home against fellow SEC bottom dweller LSU, but it took him 15 field goal attempts to get to 15 points. Now, Fears will face one of the best defenses in the country that shuts off the rim for opponents, which is imperative for the guard to make his hay as he has struggled to shoot from distance all season, hitting only 26% of his 3-point attempts.
I’m going to fade Fears after he went over in his last game as he failed to get to 14 points in four of the prior five games, including failing to score more than 10 points against three different KenPom top 20 defenses in Tennessee, Auburn and Texas A&M.
Florida
Walter Clayton OVER 4.5 Rebounds (+106)
Clayton is immensely talented, but let’s get creative in backing him by targeting his rebounding prop.
The lead guard is a willing rebounder, going over this mark in the last three games after missing the team’s win against Vanderbilt with the lone miss landing on four rebounds. He’ll face an Oklahoma team that has struggled on the glass, 236th in total rebound percentage.
There should be plenty of chances for Clayton to grab misses, especially with the Gators mandate to crash the glass, ranking 11th in rebound percentage this season.
Oklahoma vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
Oklahoma’s SEC play has been hyper concerning, the team is struggling to hold up in league play, fresh off a home loss to LSU, who has been manning the bottom of the SEC standings for much of the season.
The Sooners have particularly struggled to keep up against the elite teams in the conference, losing to the three other KenPom top 10 teams in the league by an average margin of 24.6 points per game.
To make matters worse, the matchup against Florida is a poor one. The Gators will be able to dominate the shot volume battle against the Sooners, who are 15th in SEC offensive rebounding rate and 11th in defensive rebounding rate.
Florida will also enjoy plenty of edges on offense specifically where the team can launch from three with the league’s highest 3-point rate against an OU defense that is 12th in 3-point rate allowed in which the team is allowing a league average 3-point percentage.
Look for the Gators to control this game and win with relative ease.
PICK: Florida -13.5 (-120, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.