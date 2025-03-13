Oklahoma vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for SEC Tournament Second Round
Oklahoma got past Georgia in the opening round of the SEC Tournament and have earned the right to face Kentucky tonight with a berth in the quarterfinal against Alabama on the line.
Oklahoma and Kentucky played against each other just a few weeks ago on February 26. Kentucky ended up coming away with a narrow 83-82 victory. Will we see another close game tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Oklahoma vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Oklahoma +6.5 (-110)
- Kentucky -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma +225
- Kentucky -285
Total
- OVER 160.5 (-105)
- UNDER 160.5 (-115)
Oklahoma vs. Kentucky How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 13
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Oklahoma Record: 20-12 (6-12 Conference)
- Kentucky Record: 21-10 (10-8 Conference)
Oklahoma vs. Kentucky Best Prop Bets
Oklahoma Prop Bet
- Brycen Goodine UNDER 2.7 Three-Pointers Made (-175) via BetMGM
One of Kentucky's biggest strengths is its perimeter defense. The Wildcats rank 20th in the country in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 30.4% from beyond the arc. I'm hoping that'll lead to Brycen Goodine of the Sooners to record no more than one three-pointer.
Kentucky Prop Bet
- Otega Oweh OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-130) via BetMGM
Oklahoma has struggled when it comes to rebounding this season, ranking 255th in rebounding percentage. That should set up the top rebounders for Kentucky to have a big night. I'm targeting Otega Oweh, to have a solid game in that department. The last time these two teams faced-off he has the second most rebounds on the team with six. Another performance like that tonight and this bet will cash.
Oklahoma vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick
These two teams play at an extremely fast pace, which is likely why the total for tonight's game is so high, but I'm going to go the opposite way and take the UNDER. There were 165 points scored the last time these two teams met, but they both shot over 50% from the field, something I didn't expect to repeat tonight.
Both teams have great perimeter defenses, ranking 18th and 20th in opponent three-point field goal percentage. It's going to be tough for the OVER 160.5 to hit if both teams struggle to hit their three-point shots.
Let's root for defense tonight.
Pick: UNDER 160.5 (-115) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!